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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Home Theatre Systems

Sony Bravia Theatre Trio is priced at Rs. 1,69,990 in the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, compared to its original price of Rs. 2,39,990.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 August 2026 16:05 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Home Theatre Systems

Photo Credit: Amazon

Blaupunkt SBW600 Xceed is currently available for to Rs. 44,990

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale is currently live in India
  • Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 HT-S60 is listed for Rs. 49,989
  • Select home theatre systems are listed with exchange offers
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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 started on August 7 for all shoppers in India, offering early access for Amazon Prime members. The annual sale brings discounts across a wide range of electronic products. It is the right opportunity for shoppers who are looking to upgrade their entertainment setup, as some smart TVs and home theatre systems from brands like Sony, Panasonic, and Blaupunkt are listed at reduced prices. Customers can also unlock additional savings through bank offers, exchange deals, and EMI options.

Best Home Theatre Deals in Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

In the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale, the Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 HT-S60 is listed for Rs. 49,989, down from its listed price of Rs. 64,990. The Blaupunkt SBW600 Xceed is currently available for Rs. 44,990, down from the original price tag of Rs. 1,59,999. 

HDFC Bank credit card users and customers opting for EasyEMI transactions are eligible to get up to 10 percent additional discount on select purchases. Select home theatre systems are listed with exchange offers. Buyers can additionally benefit from no-cost EMI plans, general EMI offers, and coupon discounts. Amazon Pay users can get additional discounts. There will be UPI-based offers. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can earn cashback and rewards on eligible purchases.

Here we have rounded up some of the best home theatre deals available during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale. It is recommended to compare prices across e-commerce platforms and company websites to get the best deal.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Home Theatre Systems

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
Sony Bravia Theatre System 6(HT-S60) Rs. 64,990 Rs. 49,989 Buy Now
Blaupunkt SBW600 Xceed Rs. 1,59,999 Rs. 44,990 Buy Now
Sony Bravio Theatre Trio Rs. 2,39,990 Rs. 1,69,990 Buy Now
Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K 5.1 Ch Home Theatre Rs. 13,490 Rs. 11,390 Buy Now
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Rs. 23,990 Rs. 14,989 Buy Now
Obage Premier-6 2.1 Home Theatre System Rs. 15,000 Rs. 5,990 Buy Now
Zebronics Juke Bar 4100 Rs. 20,999 Rs. 5,808 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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