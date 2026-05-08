Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 kicked off in India on Friday, and the e-commerce platform's latest sale brings significant discounts across multiple categories, including smartphones, laptops, wearables, fashion, and home appliances. If you're planning to buy an air conditioner for your home or office this summer, this could be a great time as top brands like Samsung, LG, Haier and more are offering attractive deals on their latest air conditioners during the sale. Apart from the general price cuts, shoppers can get payment-based discounts and exchange offers.

A wide range of ACs with variable-speed compressors, different cooling modes and suitable for both medium and large-sized rooms, are listed at slashed prices in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. Some manufacturers are providing up to 10 years of warranty on their models. For instance, Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Split AC is available for Rs. 36,990, instead of the actual price of Rs. 54,000. Similarly, the LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart Inverter Split AC is priced at Rs. 48,490, instead of Rs. 83,290.

In addition to the general discounts, shoppers can get up to a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions. Amazon Prime subscribers are eligible for additional benefits. Some products are available with a same-day delivery option. Customers can avail of no-cost EMI on eligible products, and there are exchange offers. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card holders also get an additional discount on payments. Further, there are coupon discounts.

Best AC Deals During the Amazon Summer Sale 2026

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Smart Inverter Split AC (AS-Q19YNZE1) Rs. 83,290 Rs. 48,490 Buy Now Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (RAS.D318PCD2BS1) Rs. 63,990 Rs. 34,999 Buy Now Samsung 1.5 Ton 3Star, Bespoke Smart Split AC (AR60H18D1LWNNA) Rs. 82,990 Rs. 37,490 Buy Now Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Twin Inverter Split AC (HSA17VP-R3NB-I) Rs. 59,900 Rs. 32,990 Buy Now Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Smart Split AC (CS/CU-SU18BKY3W) Rs. 54,000 Rs. 39,990 Buy Now Acerpure Chill Neo 1.5 Ton 5-star, Split AC(AC5IPG61.5TN5W) Rs. 65,990 Rs. 38,990 Buy Now Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (GLS18I5KWGGW) Rs. 66,990 Rs. 38,490 Buy Now

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