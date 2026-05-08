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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Here Are the Best Deals on  Air Conditioners From Leading Brands

HDFC Bank cardholders can get additional discounts in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 May 2026 10:59 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Here Are the Best Deals on  Air Conditioners From Leading Brands

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Amazon Prime subscribers are eligible for extra benefits like quick delivery

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is now live in India
  • Shoppers can get payment-based discounts and exchange offers
  • Amazon Pay ICICI credit card holders can get additional discounts
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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 kicked off in India on Friday, and the e-commerce platform's latest sale brings significant discounts across multiple categories, including smartphones, laptops, wearables, fashion, and home appliances. If you're planning to buy an air conditioner for your home or office this summer, this could be a great time as top brands like Samsung, LG, Haier and more are offering attractive deals on their latest air conditioners during the sale. Apart from the general price cuts, shoppers can get payment-based discounts and exchange offers. 

A wide range of ACs with variable-speed compressors, different cooling modes and suitable for both medium and large-sized rooms, are listed at slashed prices in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. Some manufacturers are providing up to 10 years of warranty on their models. For instance, Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Split AC is available for Rs. 36,990, instead of the actual price of Rs.  54,000. Similarly, the LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart Inverter Split AC is priced at Rs. 48,490, instead of Rs. 83,290.

In addition to the general discounts, shoppers can get up to a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions. Amazon Prime subscribers are eligible for additional benefits. Some products are available with a same-day delivery option. Customers can avail of no-cost EMI on eligible products, and there are exchange offers. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card holders also get an additional discount on payments. Further, there are coupon discounts. 

Best AC Deals During the Amazon Summer Sale 2026

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Smart Inverter Split AC (AS-Q19YNZE1) Rs. 83,290 Rs. 48,490 Buy Now
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (RAS.D318PCD2BS1) Rs. 63,990 Rs. 34,999 Buy Now
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3Star, Bespoke Smart Split AC (AR60H18D1LWNNA) Rs. 82,990 Rs. 37,490 Buy Now
Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Twin Inverter Split AC (HSA17VP-R3NB-I) Rs. 59,900 Rs. 32,990 Buy Now
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Smart Split AC (CS/CU-SU18BKY3W) Rs. 54,000 Rs. 39,990 Buy Now
Acerpure Chill Neo 1.5 Ton 5-star, Split AC(AC5IPG61.5TN5W) Rs. 65,990 Rs. 38,990 Buy Now
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (GLS18I5KWGGW) Rs. 66,990 Rs. 38,490 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2026
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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