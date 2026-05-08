Amazon has rolled out discounts on smart TVs, appliances, and other electronics as part of the ongoing Great Summer Sale. The sale is now live for all customers, while Prime members get access to additional benefits and exclusive coupon offers. Buyers can find price cuts of up to 65 percent on selected TVs and home appliances across different brands and categories. Alongside direct discounts, Amazon is also providing bank offers, cashback deals, and savings through partnered payment options. The sale includes limited-period promotions on a wide range of products listed on the platform.

HDFC Bank card users can avail a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 9,500 on eligible purchases, subject to terms and conditions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can also receive flat 10 percent savings during the sale. Amazon is additionally offering cashback of Rs. 250 on purchases worth Rs. 2,500 through eligible payment methods. Prime members get access to extra benefits, including exclusive coupons on more than two lakh products listed during the sale period.

Top Smart TV Deals During the Amazon Great Summer Sale

Amazon's Great Summer Sale includes discounts across a wide range of smart TVs from brands such as Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, LG, TCL, Lumio, and VW. Among the higher-end deals, the Samsung 65-inch Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is listed at Rs. 74,990 instead of Rs. 1,24,900, while Sony's Bravia 2 II 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV has dropped to Rs. 60,990 from Rs. 99,000.

Xiaomi's 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Quantum Dot Mini LED TV is currently available for Rs. 51,999, and the LG UA82 AI Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV can be purchased at Rs. 40,990 during the sale. Buyers can also pick up the Lumio Vision 7 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for Rs. 36,999 and the Xiaomi FX Pro QLED 55-inch 4K Smart TV for Rs. 33,999.

The sale also brings price cuts on more affordable smart TVs across Full HD and 4K categories. TCL's 43-inch 4K UHD Metal Bezel Less Smart TV is available at Rs. 24,990, while Samsung's Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD 43-inch Smart TV is selling for Rs. 27,240.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi's 43-inch Full HD Smart Google TV has been discounted to Rs. 20,999, and the TCL V5C Series 40-inch Full HD Smart TV is currently priced at Rs. 17,990. Buyers looking for a budget option can also consider the VW Spectra Series 43-inch Full HD Smart TV, which is listed at Rs. 14,499 during the ongoing Amazon sale.

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