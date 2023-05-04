Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 is currently live in India and will go on till May 8. Besides smartphones and laptops, a slew of home appliances and products including air conditioners, washing machines, and refrigerators are also listed with discounted prices during the four-day long sale. The e-commerce website has also joined hands with ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank to provide an instant discount of 10 percent for purchases made using their cards and EMIs. Other offers include no-cost EMI options, Amazon coupons, and exchange offers. A wide range of products from brands like Samsung, Godrej, LG, Voltas, and more are available at discounted prices.

Here are our top picks for the best deals on home appliances on Amazon right now.

Godrej 564 L

Amazon has listed the Godrej 564 L refrigerator for Rs. 54,990 in the ongoing seasonal sale. Customers also get up to Rs. 1,500 bank discount on select bank credit cards that reduces the price to Rs. 53,490. Further, interested buyers can exchange their existing refrigerator to get an additional discount of up to Rs. 14,000. This frost-free refrigerator has a side-by-side door design and offers auto defrost technology. It features a removable ice maker with a twistable knob and is available in a Platinum Steel shade.

Buy now at: Rs. 54,990 (MRP Rs. Rs. 90,000)

Daikin 1.8 ton three-star inverter split AC

This air conditioner from Daikin is available at Rs. 47,999 during the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023. Amazon Prime members can avail Rs. 250 discount on purchases. There are special discounts for payments made through Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. The split AC comes with an inverter swing compressor and is suitable for large-sized rooms up to 200sq.ft in size. Triple display, 3D Airflow, and Titanium apatite deodorising air filter are some of its other features.

Buy now at: Rs. 47,999 (MRP Rs. Rs. 72,900)

Amazon Basics washing machine

This fully-automatic front-loading washing machine is currently listed for Rs. 17,990. Amazon is also offering up to Rs. 1,500 cashback for purchases made via select bank cards. You can also get an additional discount of up to Rs. 1,860 when exchanging it with your old model. This washing machine comes in a single White shade and has a capacity of 7 kilograms and an inbuilt heater. The Amazon Basics washing machine offers 23 wash programmes.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. Rs. 39,999)

Voltas Beko dishwasher

In the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023, Voltas Beko dishwasher is available at Rs. 17,490. You can also get a bank discount of up to Rs. 1,500. Standard EMI options start at Rs. 836. The Voltas Beko dishwasher has an eight-place setting that can fit up to 96 vessels. It has an inbuilt heater and offers six different wash programmes as well.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,490 (MRP Rs. Rs. 25,990)

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro

Amazon has currently listed the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro for Rs. 29,999. Further, Amazon is offering up to Rs. 1,500 off on purchases via the Kotak Bank, and ICICI Bank credit card EMIs. Interested buyers with Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards can also avail of additional discount. The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro features a brushless motor with a 3000Pa suction rate. This robot vacuum cleaner comes with both sweeping and mopping functionalities and it has an LDS laser navigation system. It is backed by a 5,200mAh battery that is claimed to offer a run time of up to 213 minutes on a single charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Haier 22L Convection Microwave

Haier 22L Convection Microwave is available during the Amazon sale with a discounted price tag of Rs. 8,990. Customers using an ICICI Bank or Kotak Bank credit card with EMI transactions can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,000. There is also an exchange discount of up to Rs. 380 that you can get for your old microwave. The Haier 22L features 195 auto-cook menus and an auto-defrost system. ‎

Buy now at: Rs. 8,990 (MRP Rs. 16,500)

IFB ‎Executive Plus MXS 9014

In the Amazon Great Summer sale 2023, IFB's ‎Executive Plus MXS 9014 fully-automatic front-loading washing machine is priced at Rs. 42,990. There is a coupon-based discount of Rs. 2,000 and bank offers worth Rs. 1,500. The available exchange offer can further bring its price down by up to Rs. 2,010. This washing machine has a capacity of 9kg and a 5-star energy efficiency rating. There are also 14 wash programmes for different washing needs.

Buy now at: Rs. 42,990 (MRP Rs. 49,990)

