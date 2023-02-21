Technology News

Croma Magical Summer Sale 2023: Top Deals on Air Conditioners, Other Appliances

It’s time to brace yourself for the summer. Croma is offering great prices on summer home appliances.

Written by Devansh Dixit, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 February 2023 10:42 IST
Croma Magical Summer Sale 2023: Top Deals on Air Conditioners, Other Appliances

Photo Credit: Croma

Croma is offering discounts on a large selection of home appliances

Highlights
  • Croma Magical Summer sale is live with a large selection of deals
  • It's a great chance to grab ACs, refrigerators, other summer appliances
  • We've handpicked the best deals you can grab today

Croma Magical Summer sale 2023 brings an exciting range of discounts and bundled offers on home appliances. As the temperature continues to rise with the onset of summer, staying cool and comfortable at home can be challenging. However, Croma is offering a solution with its Magical Summer Sale 2023. This sale provides a variety of discounted home appliances, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, coolers, and more, allowing you to upgrade your appliances without putting a strain on your budget. Here are the products that we recommend:

Croma 170 Litres 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Croma 170 litres 2-star direct cool single-door refrigerator offers reliable and efficient cooling at an affordable price. Its advanced technology and energy-efficient rating keep food fresh and healthy, while its stabilizer-free operation and durable compressor ensure long-lasting performance. As part of the Croma Magical Summer Sale 2023, this fridge is now available at an unbeatable price of Rs. 10,990 (MRP Rs. 15,000), making it a great deal for anyone looking to upgrade their home appliance. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can also enjoy a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,500.

Buy now at Rs. 10,990 (MRP Rs. 15,000)

Daikin Standard Plus 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC

Daikin Standard Plus 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC is your ultimate weapon to beat the summer heat. Its 1.5-ton capacity and 3-star energy rating make it a perfect choice for rooms up to 180 sqft. With features like copper condenser, R-32 refrigerant, and air purification filters, this AC provides efficient cooling and fresh air. Plus, with the Croma Magical Summer Sale 2023, you can now get it at a steal price of Rs. 39,490 (MRP Rs. 58,400)! What's more, you can also avail of exciting offers like a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,000 on a CITI Bank debit card and a 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 2,500 on a CITI Bank credit card.

Buy now at Rs. 39,490 (MRP Rs. 58,400)

Kenstar NIX 12 Litres Desert Air Cooler

You can easily beat the heat with the Kenstar NIX 12 Litres Desert Air Cooler. With its 12-litre capacity, honeycomb cooling pads, and inverter compatibility, this air cooler offers efficient and powerful cooling for small to medium-sized spaces. And as part of the Croma Magical Summer Sale 2023, you can now purchase the Kenstar NIX 12 Litres Desert Air Cooler at an unbeatable price of Rs. 3,990, with a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on a CITI Bank debit card and a 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 1,000 on a CITI Bank credit card if you choose to pay via EMI.

Buy now at Rs. 3,990 (MRP Rs: 4,990)

Atomberg Renesa 120cm Sweep 3 Blade Ceiling Fan

Looking for a stylish yet efficient way to beat the summer heat? Look no further than the Atomberg Renesa Ceiling Fan! It boasts powerful airflow and six-level speed settings, making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. And with its low power consumption of only 35 watts, it is a highly energy-efficient option for your home. As part of Croma's Magical Summer Sale 2023, this fan is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 3,990 (MRP Rs: 4,990). And if you use a CITI Bank debit card, you can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 or a 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 1,000 on CITI Bank credit card EMI purchases.

Buy now at Rs. 3,990 (MRP Rs: 4,990)

LG 260 Litres 2-Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

Upgrade your home appliance and keep your food fresh with the LG 260 Litres 2-Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator. With a spacious 260-litre capacity and smart inverter compressor, this fridge is perfect for small to medium-sized families. The humidity controller and anti-bacterial gasket add to its convenience and hygiene factor. And with a 10-year compressor warranty and a 1-year warranty on the product, you can have peace of mind. During the Croma Magical Summer Sale 2023, this fridge is available at a special price, and CITI Bank credit card EMI transactions can avail of 5% cashback up to Rs. 2,500.

Buy now at Rs. 25,990 (MRP Rs. 30,999)

LG 4 in 1 Convertible 1.5 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Window AC

LG 4 in 1 Convertible 1.5 Ton 5-Star Dual Inverter Window AC is a popular choice for homeowners who want an efficient and reliable air conditioning unit to keep them cool during the summer months. With a 5-star rating and copper condenser, it provides excellent cooling for rooms up to 180 square feet. Additionally, it comes with a comprehensive 1-year warranty and 10-year compressor warranty for added peace of mind. The discounted price of Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs: 78,990) makes it an attractive investment too. Plus, with the current discount offers, the 10 percent instant discount on CITI Bank debit card and 10 percent cashback on CITI Bank credit card EMI transactions, it's an even better deal.

Buy now at Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs: 78,990)

We hope these recommendations have helped you choose the perfect appliances to beat the heat and stay comfortable during the year's hottest months. Remember to take advantage of the incredible deals and offers available to make your purchase more affordable. Stay cool, and enjoy the summer!

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: croma offers, croma
Foxconn-Vedanta to Open India's First Semiconductor Facility in Dholera
Featured video of the day
Mercedes-Benz EQS and EQB: First Looks

Related Stories

Croma Magical Summer Sale 2023: Top Deals on Air Conditioners, Other Appliances
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11R Pre-Orders Go Live in India, Includes Free OnePlus Buds Z2
  2. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Don’t Support the Latest 5G Standard: Report
  3. JioCinema to Stream IPL 2023 in Ultra-HD 4K Resolution for Free: Details
  4. Fire-Boltt Blizzard Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Unveiled in India
  5. Foxconn-Vedanta to Open India's First Semiconductor Facility in Dholera
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Gets Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Update in India
  7. Avatar 2 Has Collected $2.243 Billion, Now 3rd Biggest Release of All Time
  8. Croma Magical Summer Sale: Best Deals on Home Appliances
  9. OpenAI’s GPT-2 Plagiarised Verbatim, Paraphrased, Stole Ideas: Study
  10. Lava Yuva 2 Pro Available for Purchase Ahead of Official Launch: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11R Pre-Orders in India to Go Live via Amazon Today: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  2. Foxconn-Vedanta to Open India's First Semiconductor Facility in Dholera
  3. Google Chrome Rolls Out Memory, Energy Saver Modes on Desktop: All Details
  4. EU's Pending Banking Law Calls for Fast-Track Crypto Capital Rules for Banks
  5. Lies of P Sets August Release Window, Drops New Trailer
  6. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Don’t Support the Latest 5G Standard: Report
  7. Fiat-Crypto Transactions' Completion Depends on Geology, Type, Size: Report
  8. New Oppo Smartphone With Design Similar to Oppo Reno 8T 5G Reportedly Enters Testing in India
  9. Lava Yuva 2 Pro With 5,000mAh Battery Reportedly Available Offline Ahead of Official Launch: Report
  10. Diablo IV Open Beta Begins in March, Blizzard Confirms: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.