Croma Magical Summer sale 2023 brings an exciting range of discounts and bundled offers on home appliances. As the temperature continues to rise with the onset of summer, staying cool and comfortable at home can be challenging. However, Croma is offering a solution with its Magical Summer Sale 2023. This sale provides a variety of discounted home appliances, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, coolers, and more, allowing you to upgrade your appliances without putting a strain on your budget. Here are the products that we recommend:

Croma 170 Litres 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Croma 170 litres 2-star direct cool single-door refrigerator offers reliable and efficient cooling at an affordable price. Its advanced technology and energy-efficient rating keep food fresh and healthy, while its stabilizer-free operation and durable compressor ensure long-lasting performance. As part of the Croma Magical Summer Sale 2023, this fridge is now available at an unbeatable price of Rs. 10,990 (MRP Rs. 15,000), making it a great deal for anyone looking to upgrade their home appliance. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can also enjoy a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,500.

Buy now at Rs. 10,990 (MRP Rs. 15,000)

Daikin Standard Plus 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC

Daikin Standard Plus 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC is your ultimate weapon to beat the summer heat. Its 1.5-ton capacity and 3-star energy rating make it a perfect choice for rooms up to 180 sqft. With features like copper condenser, R-32 refrigerant, and air purification filters, this AC provides efficient cooling and fresh air. Plus, with the Croma Magical Summer Sale 2023, you can now get it at a steal price of Rs. 39,490 (MRP Rs. 58,400)! What's more, you can also avail of exciting offers like a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,000 on a CITI Bank debit card and a 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 2,500 on a CITI Bank credit card.

Buy now at Rs. 39,490 (MRP Rs. 58,400)

Kenstar NIX 12 Litres Desert Air Cooler

You can easily beat the heat with the Kenstar NIX 12 Litres Desert Air Cooler. With its 12-litre capacity, honeycomb cooling pads, and inverter compatibility, this air cooler offers efficient and powerful cooling for small to medium-sized spaces. And as part of the Croma Magical Summer Sale 2023, you can now purchase the Kenstar NIX 12 Litres Desert Air Cooler at an unbeatable price of Rs. 3,990, with a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on a CITI Bank debit card and a 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 1,000 on a CITI Bank credit card if you choose to pay via EMI.

Buy now at Rs. 3,990 (MRP Rs: 4,990)

Atomberg Renesa 120cm Sweep 3 Blade Ceiling Fan

Looking for a stylish yet efficient way to beat the summer heat? Look no further than the Atomberg Renesa Ceiling Fan! It boasts powerful airflow and six-level speed settings, making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. And with its low power consumption of only 35 watts, it is a highly energy-efficient option for your home. As part of Croma's Magical Summer Sale 2023, this fan is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 3,990 (MRP Rs: 4,990). And if you use a CITI Bank debit card, you can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 or a 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 1,000 on CITI Bank credit card EMI purchases.

Buy now at Rs. 3,990 (MRP Rs: 4,990)

LG 260 Litres 2-Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

Upgrade your home appliance and keep your food fresh with the LG 260 Litres 2-Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator. With a spacious 260-litre capacity and smart inverter compressor, this fridge is perfect for small to medium-sized families. The humidity controller and anti-bacterial gasket add to its convenience and hygiene factor. And with a 10-year compressor warranty and a 1-year warranty on the product, you can have peace of mind. During the Croma Magical Summer Sale 2023, this fridge is available at a special price, and CITI Bank credit card EMI transactions can avail of 5% cashback up to Rs. 2,500.

Buy now at Rs. 25,990 (MRP Rs. 30,999)

LG 4 in 1 Convertible 1.5 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Window AC

LG 4 in 1 Convertible 1.5 Ton 5-Star Dual Inverter Window AC is a popular choice for homeowners who want an efficient and reliable air conditioning unit to keep them cool during the summer months. With a 5-star rating and copper condenser, it provides excellent cooling for rooms up to 180 square feet. Additionally, it comes with a comprehensive 1-year warranty and 10-year compressor warranty for added peace of mind. The discounted price of Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs: 78,990) makes it an attractive investment too. Plus, with the current discount offers, the 10 percent instant discount on CITI Bank debit card and 10 percent cashback on CITI Bank credit card EMI transactions, it's an even better deal.

Buy now at Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs: 78,990)

We hope these recommendations have helped you choose the perfect appliances to beat the heat and stay comfortable during the year's hottest months. Remember to take advantage of the incredible deals and offers available to make your purchase more affordable. Stay cool, and enjoy the summer!

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.