Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023: Best Offers on Home Appliances

Products from brands like Voltas, Haier, Motorola and more are on sale.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 3 March 2023 19:44 IST
Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023: Best Offers on Home Appliances

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart is offering several bank discounts and no-cost EMI offers

  • The sale offers a lucrative discount on all hone appliances
  • TV, refrigerators, AC and more are available at a lower price
  • The offer began on March 3 and lasts till March 5

Flipkart's Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023 started today and will run till March 5. Many home appliances like televisions, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators and more are available at a discounted price than their market listed price during the ongoing sale, which also includes additional discounts and bank offers to customers of banks like SBI, DBS, IDBI and Yes Bank. Credit and debit card holders of these banks can often avail of up to 10 percent additional discount on purchase of select products. Many listed items are also available at a no-cost EMI.

Here's some of the best deals during the Flipkart's Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023 on home appliances.

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023: Best Offers on Home Appliances

Aqua Fresh Omega Copper Audy 12 L RO + UV + UF + TDS Water Purifier

The Aqua Fresh Omega Copper Audy 12-litre water purifier with RO, UV, UF, and TDS filters comes with a 6-month warranty. The purification capacity of the machine ranges from 10 litres per hour to more than 50,000 litres per hour, making it ideal for home and office use. The device, normally listed at Rs. 16,500, is available at a 75 percent discount and can be now bought for Rs. 4,056. An additional 10 percent discount is offered to DBS, IDBI and Yes Bank credit and debit card holders.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,056 (MRP Rs. 16,500)

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC

The Voltas 1.5-ton 5-star split inverter air conditioning machine uses a copper condensing coil and offers a cooling capacity of 4900W. It ships with an indoor Unit, an outdoor unit, a remote control, connecting pipes, and a user manual. Normally, the AC unit is priced at Rs. 75,900, but in this sale, it is available for Rs. 38,999, at a steep 48 percent discount. SBI, ICICI and HDFC debit and credit card holders can avail an additional discount of up to Rs. 2,000. DBS and IDBI debit and credit card holders are offered an additional 10 percent discount on the already lowered price.

Buy now at: Rs. 38,999 (MRP Rs. 75,990)

Haier 195 L Direct Cool Single Door 4 Star Refrigerator

The Haier 195-litre Direct Cool single-door 4-star refrigerator can produce ice quickly, thanks to its long condenser coils and strong PUF insulation. It operates smoothly at a range of 135V to up to 290V of power. The market price of the machine is listed at Rs. 28,200 and is now offered at a discounted price of Rs. 16,990, 39 percent lower than its original price. IDBI, DBS and Yes Bank credit and debit card holders can avail of up to 10 percent of additional discount over this offer. Flipkart also offers a no-cost EMI starting at Rs. 1,416 per month on this product.

Buy now at: Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 28,200)

Motorola 10.5 kg 5 Star Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Fully Automatic Front Load (105FLIWBM5DG)

The Motorola 10.5 kg 5-start smart, Wi-Fi enabled fully automatic front load washing machine comes with inverter technology and a built-in heater. It offers 16 wash programs and ships with a machine unit, a user manual with Wi-Fi setup leaflet, an inlet pipe, and an anti-rat panel. The washing machine is normally available at Rs. 57,999. With the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale 2023, it is available at a 46 percent discount of Rs. 30,990. IDBI, DBS and Yes Bank credit and debit card holders can avail of up to 10 percent of additional discount and Flipkart also offers a no-cost EMI starting at Rs. 2,583 per month.

Buy now at: Rs. 30,990 (MRP Rs. 57,999)

OnePlus Y1 100 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV (40FA1A00)

The OnePlus Y1 40-inch full HD LED smart Android TV comes paired with Dolby Audio for a superior movie-viewing experience, a 93 percent colour gamut for lifelike vibrant visuals, and a Gamma Engine for high-quality viewing. It comes with pre-loaded Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and YouTube applications. It is marketed at a price of Rs. 27,999, and is now available at a 29 percent discounted price of Rs. 21,999. An exchange offer of up to Rs. 11,000 is also available in select areas. ICICI Bank credit and debit cardholders will receive an additional Rs. 1,500 off, while DBS and IDBI Bank credit and debit card holders will be able to avail an additional discount up to 10 percent.

Buy now at: Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 27,999)

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Flipkart, Sale, Discount, Haier, Motorola, OnePlus, Voltas, Aqua Fresh, Sale Offers, Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023: Best Offers on Home Appliances
