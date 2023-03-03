iPhone 13 featuring Apple's A15 Bionic chip and 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display was launched back in 2021. A refurbished version of iPhone 13 is currently available for purchase at a discounted price in India via Cashify during its Holi sale. The festival sale by the recommerce portal will go on till March 6. The vanilla iPhone 13 was unveiled in India at a starting price of Rs. 79,900. Cashify is also offering additional cashback for customers purchasing the phone using select bank cards and UPI transactions. Pre-used iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and iPhone XR models are also listed with discounted rates.

The 128GB storage variant of the pre-owned iPhone 13 is available with a starting price tag of Rs. 49,099 on Cashify during the ongoing Holi sale. The refurbished handsets come in four variants — Open Box, Superb, Good, and Fair. The Fair and Superb variants of iPhone 13 are priced at Rs. 46,699 and Rs. 51,699 respectively. They will have minor scratches on the back and display. The iPhone 13 debuted in India in 2021 with a starting price tag of Rs. 79,900.

Additionally, Cashify is offering up to Rs. 3,000 cashback for buyers purchasing the device using UPI transactions. Further, purchases made via different debit, credit cards and net banking are eligible to get up to Rs. 2,000 off.

Refurbished old Apple handsets are also available for discounted rates during the Cashify Holi sale. The iPhone 11 is listed at a discounted price of Rs. 27,699, down from the initial launch price of Rs. 64,900. Similarly, the iPhone 12 is up for grabs at Rs. 36,699, instead of the original price tag of Rs. 79,900.

The old iPhone 8 is listed for Rs. 13,299, instead of the original launch price of 64,000. The iPhone XR is available for Rs. 20,499, down from the launch price of Rs. 76,900.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.