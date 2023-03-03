Technology News

User Mods Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Smartphone With Massive 30,000mAh Battery: Report

The 5,000mAh battery that originally ships with the Galaxy A32 5G is in itself a rather big battery in its segment.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 March 2023 19:27 IST
User Mods Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Smartphone With Massive 30,000mAh Battery: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A32 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Highlights
  • Reddit user Downtown_Cranberry44 reportedly made the mod
  • User utilised Samsung 50e battery cells to achieve the feat
  • Users are advised not to undertake battery modifications due to hazards

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G smartphone was launched by the South Korean conglomerate in January 2021, as the company's most affordable smartphone offering of its time. The budget-friendly A-series smartphone from Samsung launched featuring a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. However, a user has reportedly modded the standard Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with a massive physical battery that has six times more power backup capacity than the original battery that shipped with the smartphone.

According to a report by 9to5Google, a Reddit user who goes by the handle u/Downtown_Cranberry44 claims to have modded the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G smartphone from 2021 with a 30,000mAh battery, replacing the original 5,000mAh battery that shipped with the smartphone. With the modded battery, the aforementioned user's smartphone has six times more battery capacity than the original.

The original 5,000mAh battery on the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G itself is claimed to offer a full day of use when charged to 100 percent, and now with the 30,000mAh battery the smartphone could virtually last a week or two on a single charge, claims the report.

The user reportedly achieved this feat by utilising Samsung 50e battery cells, which could have cost the user around $5 (roughly Rs. 400 Rs) each. The weight of the modded phone has also considerably increased owing to the additional 50e batteries that have been used to reach the 30,000mAh battery capacity, which visibly show as an extremely chunky addition on the back of the modded Samsung Galaxy A32 5G smartphone, adds the report.

The mod also reportedly includes two USB Type-A output ports, USB Type-C, microUSB, and Lightening ports that essentially convert the extra batteries to a charging station or power bank for charging a range of other devices.

However, the report adds that it is important to note that the method used by the Reddit user isn't exactly a safe one, as it could be extremely susceptible to damage and battery-related fire hazards. Users, therefore, should refrain from undertaking such activities that could put their and others' safety at risk.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy A32 5G
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Could Launch in Second Half of 2023: Report
User Mods Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Smartphone With Massive 30,000mAh Battery: Report
