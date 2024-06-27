Technology News

Best Tech Deals of the Week: iPhone 14 Plus, Motorola Edge 50 Pro and More

We've handpicked some great deals on mobile phones and other electronic devices.

Written by Devansh Dixit, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 June 2024 11:07 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Plus can be purchased at a discounted effective price this week

Highlights
  • We've handpicked the best tech deals you can grab this week
  • Some of these prices are subject to change
  • Make sure you avail bundled exchange and payment offers
Looking to find some great tech deals this week? We've got you covered! There are some fantastic discounts on top smartphones, from the high-performance Realme GT 6T to the powerful Motorola Edge 50 Pro and the feature-packed Poco X6 Pro 5G. If you're in the market for devices from Apple, you're in luck too. There are huge savings on the iPhone 14 Plus and the Apple Watch Series 9. Whether you're thinking of upgrading your phone or boosting your fitness game, these deals offer excellent value.

Realme GT 6T

The Realme GT 6T is now effectively priced at Rs. 28,999 on Amazon, down from its launch price of Rs. 32,999. Specifications include a 6.78-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip. The camera setup has a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. For those who love taking selfies, there's a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It houses a 5,500mAh battery compatible with 120W SuperVOOC charging. The device runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.

Effective deal price: Rs. 28,999 (Launch price: Rs. 32,999)

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is available at an effective price of Rs. 29,999 on Flipkart, reduced from its original price of Rs. 31,999. This model features a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It's equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. There's a 50-megapixel front camera. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery and boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The device runs on Android 14-based Hello UI.

Effective deal price: Rs. 29,999 (Launch price: Rs. 31,999)

Poco X6 Pro 5G

The Poco X6 Pro 5G, offered at Flipkart at an effective price of Rs. 23,499, down from a launch price of Rs. 26,999, features a 6.67-inch 1.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC. The device includes a triple-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Also, for selfies, there's a 16-megapixel front camera. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery and runs on Android 14-based HyperOS.

Effective deal price: Rs. 23,499 (Launch price: Rs. 26,999)

iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 Plus is now available at Flipkart for Rs. 55,099, down from its regular price of Rs. 66,999. This model features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by the A15 Bionic chip. It has a dual-camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and amazing features like Photonic Engine and Cinematic mode. It also supports emergency SOS via satellite, a great added safety feature.

Effective deal price: Rs. 55,099 (Launch price: Rs. 79,900)

Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 is now available at Amazon for Rs. 35,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 44,999. This watch is a great choice if you're serious about staying healthy and fit. It comes with advanced sensors to monitor your temperature and heart rate, giving you detailed health info. Whether you're tracking your workouts, keeping an eye on your sleep schedule, or just staying on top of your heart health, the Apple Watch Series 9 has got you covered.

Effective deal price: Rs. 35,999 (Launch price: Rs. 44,999)

