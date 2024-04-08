Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, 45W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G ships with Android 14-based One UI 6.1.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 April 2024 14:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, 45W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G comes in Denim Black and Light Green colour options in India

  • Samsung Galaxy M55 5G sports a
  • The phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The Galaxy M55 5G carries a 50-megapixel selfie camera sensor
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G was launched in India on Monday, April 8 alongside the Galaxy M15 5G. The phones were initially unveiled in select global markets earlier this year. They succeed the Galaxy M54 5G and the Galaxy M14 5G, respectively. The Galaxy M55 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. It is offered in three RAM + storage configurations and in two colour options. The handset carries a triple rear camera unit and supports wired fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G price in India, availability

The base 8GB + 128GB option of the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is priced in India at Rs. 26,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options are listed at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 32,999, respectively. The phone is available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the Samsung India website. It is offered in two colourways - Denim Black and Light Green.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness level. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and will support four years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, alongside a 2-megapixel macro shooter at the back. The front camera is also equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The phone also supports 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset measures 163.9mm x 76.5mm x 7.8mm in size and weighs 180g.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
