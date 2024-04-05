Apple is rumoured to launch new iPad Pro and iPad Air models in the coming weeks, but a new report reveals that the tech giant's supply chain is affected by repeated delays, which might impact the launch timeline of the upcoming devices. An earlier report suggested that the new iPad Pro could be equipped with the M3 chipset and feature thinner bezels. A new iPad Air with a 12.9-inch display and the M2 chipset is also expected to be unveiled by Apple.

According to a report by DigiTimes Asia (via MacRumors), the mass production of camera lenses for the upcoming iPad models has been “repeatedly postponed”. Citing Taiwanese suppliers as the source, the report highlighted that it could lead to minimal delays. However, it is also said that a “production launch” could occur in May. It is not certain what a production launch means, but separate reports have suggested that Apple's iPad lineup could be introduced in early May.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently suggested that next-generation iPad Pro and iPad Air models could arrive in early May, revising his earlier speculation that the products could be unveiled in March or early April. Citing people familiar with the matter, Gurman had stated that the delays were caused by the device's software not being finished. Further, “complex manufacturing techniques” for the new display for the devices were also mentioned as the reason for the delay.

The Bloomberg report also mentioned that four new iPad Pro variants could be introduced this year. Codenamed J717, J718, J720, and J721, all of the models are rumoured to feature new OLED displays, the M3 chipset, a revamped rear camera module, a landscape-oriented front camera, and support for MagSafe wireless charging.

In addition, the Pro models could also sport thinner bezels, slimmer bodies, and will be available in "glossy and matte screen versions." The 11-inch variant is tipped to get 7.12mm thick bezels whereas the 12.9-inch variant might come with 7.08mm thick bezels.

On the other hand, the iPad Air models are touted to be powered by the M2 chipset and include a landscape-oriented front camera. The biggest upgrade, however, is said to be the first-ever 12.9-inch model for the iPad Air series.

