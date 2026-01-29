The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched the full-fledged version of the new Aadhaar app. It was first unveiled by the government agency in November 2025 and has been available for download, but its functionality was limited to only select services. The full-fledged app, launched today, offers access to a wide range of Aadhaar-linked services, aimed at helping citizens securely store their Aadhaar information and improving user convenience.

While the new Aadhaar app may seem similar to the existing mAadhaar, there are a few key differences, such as the ability to update mobile number and address. So, if updating your mobile number or your address on your Aadhaar has been on the cards for some time, then you can do so with the new Aadhaar app. Here's how.

A major addition to the Aadhaar app is the ability to update the mobile number in the Aadhaar database using OTP and biometric authentication. This eliminates the hassle of physically visiting the centres and standing in queues to do the same. Here's how to do so:

Download the new Aadhaar app on your Android or iOS smartphone via the Google Play Store or App Store, respectively Log in using your Aadhaar number and then verify your biometrics to sign in On the Aadhaar app's home page, navigate to the Services section in the bottom bar Now, select the Mobile Number Update option, read the process overview, and then tap on Continue to Update Mobile Number On the next page, enter your new mobile number and then verify with OTP Verify your biometrics using Face Authentication. You'll then be required to pay a processing fee of Rs. 75 Your phone number will be updated within a processing time of up to 15 days

UIDAI has also made it easy to update the address in the Aadhaar database. This can be done using two methods. The first involves using valid address proof that is in the Aadhaar card holder's name. The list of acceptable documents includes Voter ID Card, electricity bill, gas connection bill, water bill, Indian passport, post-paid mobile bill, bank account statement, and more.

Alternatively, citizens can also update their address in the Aadhaar database using a family member's Aadhaar. Here's how to do so:

Repeat Steps 1–3 as mentioned above In the Services section, select the Address Update option There are two options to update the address in Aadhaar. If using a valid address proof method: upload an approved document proof and verify the details. Carry out the face authentication and make a payment of Rs. 75 as a processing fee. If using a family member's Aadhaar: enter the details of the family member, carry out the face authentication, and make the payment After the request is submitted, they will receive an SMS and a notification, which must be approved by them in the Aadhaar app Wait for up to 15 days for the process to be completed