UIDAI Says New Aadhaar App Will Soon Allow Users to Update Mobile Numbers

The number updation process in the new Aadhaar app will require OTP and face authentication.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 November 2025 15:01 IST
UIDAI Says New Aadhaar App Will Soon Allow Users to Update Mobile Numbers

Photo Credit: Google Play

UIDAI has not revealed when this feature will rolled out to users

Highlights
  • The new Aadhaar app was launched on November 9
  • It lets users store the Aadhaar cards of their family
  • The new Aadhaar app is not meant to replace the mAadhaar app
Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), on Friday, announced a new feature for the new Aadhaar app. The app, which was launched on Android's Play Store and iOS' App Store on November 9, will soon support mobile number updation. The new capability will require users to share one-time password (OTP) and face authentication to link a new number to the app. This will expand the utility of the new app from a digital identity viewing platform to one where users can also make updates to their data. However, the new app is still not replacing the older mAadhaar app.

New Aadhaar App Feature Announced

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of UIDAI said that new Aadhaar app users will soon be able to update the mobile number associated with their Aadhaar card via the app. This will eliminate the hassle of physically visiting the centres and standing in queues to do the same. The Aadhaar app will now allow users to update the mobile number by using OTP and face authentication.

The regulatory body has also asked the early adopters of the platform to share feedback about the in-app experience. Those interested can share their feedback to UIDAI on feedback.app@uidai.net.in.

This is the first new feature announced for the app, after its launch. Before this, users could add their own and their family members' IDs, as long as it is linked to the same phone number. The current limit of adding Aadhaar profiles is up to five. Apart from it, the app also offers biometric locks to secure the data, share QR codes and verifiable credentials, and scan QR codes related to Aadhaar services.

How to Use the New Aadhaar App

  1. To use the app, you will first have to download and install it from the Play Store or App Store.
  2. Then, you will have to select your preferred language and enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number.
  3. The app will then ask to send an SMS from your Aadhaar-registered mobile number.
  4. Once the OTP has been entered, you will be redirected to perform face authentication.
  5. After completing the Face auth, you will have to enter a six-digit password.
  6. That's it. Now you can see your Aadhaar card on the app's profile page. You can also mask it, share it, and add a biometric lock.

The same process can be repeated to add up to four more Aadhaar profiles.

Comments

Further reading: UIDAI, Aadhaar, App, Aadhaar app features, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Nothing Phone 3a Lite to Go on Sale in Delhi at Exclusive Drop Event Set For November 29


  
