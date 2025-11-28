It lets users store the Aadhaar cards of their family
The new Aadhaar app is not meant to replace the mAadhaar app
Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), on Friday, announced a new feature for the new Aadhaar app. The app, which was launched on Android's Play Store and iOS' App Store on November 9, will soon support mobile number updation. The new capability will require users to share one-time password (OTP) and face authentication to link a new number to the app. This will expand the utility of the new app from a digital identity viewing platform to one where users can also make updates to their data. However, the new app is still not replacing the older mAadhaar app.
New Aadhaar App Feature Announced
In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of UIDAI said that new Aadhaar app users will soon be able to update the mobile number associated with their Aadhaar card via the app. This will eliminate the hassle of physically visiting the centres and standing in queues to do the same. The Aadhaar app will now allow users to update the mobile number by using OTP and face authentication.
The regulatory body has also asked the early adopters of the platform to share feedback about the in-app experience. Those interested can share their feedback to UIDAI on feedback.app@uidai.net.in.
This is the first new feature announced for the app, after its launch. Before this, users could add their own and their family members' IDs, as long as it is linked to the same phone number. The current limit of adding Aadhaar profiles is up to five. Apart from it, the app also offers biometric locks to secure the data, share QR codes and verifiable credentials, and scan QR codes related to Aadhaar services.
