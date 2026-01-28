The feature enables easy contact sharing with others
New Aadhaar app also lets users update their number and address
UIDAI said it has taken a mobile-first approach with the new app
Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has officially launched the full version of the new Aadhaar app on Android and iOS. The new app is designed to offer a user-centric interface and multiple Aadhaar-related services to make it easier for users to carry and manage the digital version of their national identification. However, the app also has an interesting non-Aadhaar feature that will make it easy for anyone to share their name and number with others with the new QR code-based contact sharing service.
What Is the Share Contact Feature in the New Aadhaar App
If you're someone who meets new people frequently, or you're going to be at an event or a concert where you'd like to share your details with others, doing it manually is a big hassle. While companies like Apple do offer the Near-Field Communication (NFC)-based NameCard feature, those who use Android do not have an easy way to share their contact information.
However, with the new Aadhaar app, users can take advantage of its Share Contact feature, which creates a scannable QR Code and offers a one-tap way to share their name and phone number. If you want to use this feature, here's a step-by-step guide on how to do so.
How to Share Your Contact Card Using the New Aadhaar App
Download the new Aadhaar app on Android via the Play Store, or on iOS via the App Store.
Register on the app using your Aadhaar number, registered number, and face scan.
Enter a six-digit PIN code.
Once done, you will be redirected to the home page of the app.
Navigate to the Services tab, which is located at the bottom of the screen.
Scroll down to Other Services.
Tap on Share Contact.
A QR code will be automatically generated, which can be scanned by anyone to receive your contact details.
Alternatively, you can tap on the Share button to send it via supported apps and messaging platforms.
Do note, that this feature only lets you share the name and phone number that is linked with your Aadhaar card. This information cannot be edited.
What is the new Aadhaar App?
The new Aadhaar App is an official mobile application launched by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in 2025.
Does the new Aadhaar App replace the physical Aadhaar card?
No. The new Aadhaar App does not replace your physical Aadhaar card. It provides a secure digital version of your Aadhaar identity that can be shared electronically, but the physical or PDF version of Aadhaar may still be required for certain official verifications.
What services does the new Aadhaar app offer?
With the new Aadhaar app, users can share their Aadhaar card, download it, update number, update address, and share contact information.
What is the Share Contact feature?
The Share Contact feature creates a QR code that can be scanned by a friend or acquaintance to receive your name and phone number linked with your Aadhaar card.
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food.
