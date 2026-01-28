Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has officially launched the full version of the new Aadhaar app on Android and iOS. The new app is designed to offer a user-centric interface and multiple Aadhaar-related services to make it easier for users to carry and manage the digital version of their national identification. However, the app also has an interesting non-Aadhaar feature that will make it easy for anyone to share their name and number with others with the new QR code-based contact sharing service.

While the new Aadhaar app primarily focuses on providing Aadhaar-related services, such as downloading and sharing their digital ID, adding a biometric lock, updating mobile number and address, or even reviewing a request from a member of the family. But that's not all. It also lets users share their contact information as an easy-to-use QR code.

If you're someone who meets new people frequently, or you're going to be at an event or a concert where you'd like to share your details with others, doing it manually is a big hassle. While companies like Apple do offer the Near-Field Communication (NFC)-based NameCard feature, those who use Android do not have an easy way to share their contact information.

However, with the new Aadhaar app, users can take advantage of its Share Contact feature, which creates a scannable QR Code and offers a one-tap way to share their name and phone number. If you want to use this feature, here's a step-by-step guide on how to do so.

Download the new Aadhaar app on Android via the Play Store, or on iOS via the App Store. Register on the app using your Aadhaar number, registered number, and face scan. Enter a six-digit PIN code. Once done, you will be redirected to the home page of the app. Navigate to the Services tab, which is located at the bottom of the screen. Scroll down to Other Services. Tap on Share Contact. A QR code will be automatically generated, which can be scanned by anyone to receive your contact details. Alternatively, you can tap on the Share button to send it via supported apps and messaging platforms.

Do note, that this feature only lets you share the name and phone number that is linked with your Aadhaar card. This information cannot be edited.