Technology News
English Edition

How to Share Your Contact Card Using the New Aadhaar App: A Step-by-Step Guide

The full version of the new Aadhaar app allows users to share digital QR contact cards with their name and phone number.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 January 2026 17:37 IST
How to Share Your Contact Card Using the New Aadhaar App: A Step-by-Step Guide

The Aadhaar app supports 13 Indian languages for wider accessibility

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The feature enables easy contact sharing with others
  • New Aadhaar app also lets users update their number and address
  • UIDAI said it has taken a mobile-first approach with the new app
Advertisement

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has officially launched the full version of the new Aadhaar app on Android and iOS. The new app is designed to offer a user-centric interface and multiple Aadhaar-related services to make it easier for users to carry and manage the digital version of their national identification. However, the app also has an interesting non-Aadhaar feature that will make it easy for anyone to share their name and number with others with the new QR code-based contact sharing service.

What Is the Share Contact Feature in the New Aadhaar App

While the new Aadhaar app primarily focuses on providing Aadhaar-related services, such as downloading and sharing their digital ID, adding a biometric lock, updating mobile number and address, or even reviewing a request from a member of the family. But that's not all. It also lets users share their contact information as an easy-to-use QR code.

If you're someone who meets new people frequently, or you're going to be at an event or a concert where you'd like to share your details with others, doing it manually is a big hassle. While companies like Apple do offer the Near-Field Communication (NFC)-based NameCard feature, those who use Android do not have an easy way to share their contact information.

However, with the new Aadhaar app, users can take advantage of its Share Contact feature, which creates a scannable QR Code and offers a one-tap way to share their name and phone number. If you want to use this feature, here's a step-by-step guide on how to do so.

How to Share Your Contact Card Using the New Aadhaar App

  1. Download the new Aadhaar app on Android via the Play Store, or on iOS via the App Store.
  2. Register on the app using your Aadhaar number, registered number, and face scan.
  3. Enter a six-digit PIN code.
  4. Once done, you will be redirected to the home page of the app.
  5. Navigate to the Services tab, which is located at the bottom of the screen.
  6. Scroll down to Other Services.
  7. Tap on Share Contact.
  8. A QR code will be automatically generated, which can be scanned by anyone to receive your contact details.
  9. Alternatively, you can tap on the Share button to send it via supported apps and messaging platforms.

Do note, that this feature only lets you share the name and phone number that is linked with your Aadhaar card. This information cannot be edited.

What is the new Aadhaar App?

The new Aadhaar App is an official mobile application launched by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in 2025.

Does the new Aadhaar App replace the physical Aadhaar card?

No. The new Aadhaar App does not replace your physical Aadhaar card. It provides a secure digital version of your Aadhaar identity that can be shared electronically, but the physical or PDF version of Aadhaar may still be required for certain official verifications.

What services does the new Aadhaar app offer?

With the new Aadhaar app, users can share their Aadhaar card, download it, update number, update address, and share contact information.

What is the Share Contact feature?

The Share Contact feature creates a QR code that can be scanned by a friend or acquaintance to receive your name and phone number linked with your Aadhaar card.

Can I share my contact card directly via the new Aadhaar app?

Yes, you can tap on the Share button to send your contact card directly via supported apps.

Can I edit my name or number before sharing?

No. The new Aadhaar card does not allow editing of the contact details. Only the information registered with Aadhaar can be shared.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aadhaar App, Aadhaar, UIDAI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Colourways and Memory Configurations Listed on Amazon

Related Stories

How to Share Your Contact Card Using the New Aadhaar App: A Step-by-Step Guide
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Watch Hypertension Notifications Are Now Available in These Countries
  2. UIDAI's New Aadhaar App Lets You Easily Update Mobile Number, Address
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Will Launch in These Colourways, Storage Options
  4. Google's Most Affordable Gemini Subscription Is Now Available Everywhere
  5. Amazon Axes 16,000 Jobs as It Pushes AI and Efficiency
  6. Ab Hoga Hisaab OTT Release Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. NASA Tests Nuclear Rocket Engine Designed for Faster Deep-Space Missions
  8. BSNL Launches Bharat Connect Prepaid; Slashes BSNL Superstar Premium Price
  9. The Redmi Turbo 5 Will Be Powered by This New MediaTek Chip
  10. New ALMA Images Reveal Complex Rings Left Behind by Planet Formation
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Axes 16,000 Jobs as It Pushes AI and Efficiency
  2. Google AI Plus Plan Expanded Globally as the Most Affordable Gemini Subscription
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Colourways and Memory Configurations Listed on Amazon
  4. New ALMA Images Reveal Complex Rings Left Behind by Planet Formation
  5. BSNL Bharat Connect Prepaid Plan With 365-Day Validity Launched; Telco's BSNL Superstar Premium Plan Gets Price Cut
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Listed on US FCC Database With Support for Satellite Connectivity
  7. NASA Tests Nuclear Rocket Engine Designed for Faster Deep-Space Missions
  8. Hidden in Plain Sight: New Report Reveals Dozens of Nudify Apps in Major App Stores
  9. New Aadhaar App Full Version Launched in India, Introduces Easy Mobile Number Updation, and More
  10. Redmi Turbo 5 Chipset, Display and Other Key Features Confirmed Ahead of January 29 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »