Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced the launch of the full-fledged version of the new Aadhaar app on Wednesday. Available on both the App Store for iPhone and the Google Play Store for Android, it is aimed at helping citizens securely store their Aadhaar information, keep it updated, and share it with others. The new Aadhaar app offers features like easy mobile number updation, secure offline verification, and management of multiple Aadhaar cards in a family.

New Aadhaar App Launched: Features

With the official launch, UIDAI has introduced the full-fledged version of the new Aadhaar app that was first announced in November 2025. While it has been available for download since last year, its functionality was limited. UIDAI says the new Aadhaar app has been introduced with the goal of reaching a large number of smartphone users. It is part of its “Mobile First” approach.

As per the government agency, the new Aadhaar app offers a wide range of Aadhaar-linked services, with the foremost being the ability to update the Aadhaar-linked mobile number. There is a dedicated tab on the bottom bar of the home page, which links to services like mobile number updation and address updation. Apart from this, citizens can also add up to five of their family members to their account in the Profile section.

Another key feature of the new Aadhaar app is offline Aadhaar verification. It lets citizens confirm their identity without sharing their Aadhaar number. This is possible via an option called Selective Share, where they can select what to share with others, including photo, name, age, status, date of birth, gender, address, and mobile number.

The app also presents a QR code, which can be scanned at authorised terminals to confirm their identity.

Apart from this, the new Aadhaar app offers biometric locking, which, as the name suggests, locks their biometrics to prevent the use of their fingerprint, face, and iris scans for authentication. Citizens can remove the biometric lock from the app, as per UIDAI. However, if the phone or mobile number is lost, they will be locked out of their Aadhaar.

Lastly, citizens can also check previous Aadhaar authentications in the Aadhaar app. UIDAI says the new Aadhaar app is available in 13 Indian languages for improved accessibility across different regions.