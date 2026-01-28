Technology News
GST Portal Online: How to Login to GST Portal Online in India

Customers and businesses can access various services through the GST Portal.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 January 2026 18:16 IST
GST Portal Online: How to Login to GST Portal Online in India

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Christina Morillo

GST Portal can be accessed through a mobile browser

Highlights
  • GST Portal is the government’s online platform for GST-based activities
  • The portal will verify the user by sharing an OTP
  • The digital processes help reduce errors
Goods and Services Tax (GST), the unified indirect tax system, was launched in India back in 2017. The GST has simplified and replaced multiple central and state taxes with a unified tax, and the GST portal is the online platform for accessing all services related to GST. This government-run platform is used for return filing, tax payments, refunds and complaints. This is a single window for a large section of customers, including taxpayers, professionals and businesses, to deal with the GST system.

Using the GST portal helps customers and businesses to reduce paperwork and enable communication with authorities. It is also used for contacting GST authorities and helps in record-keeping. The digital processes help reduce errors and assist businesses to control and manage their tax related works online. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of logging into the GST portal.

Steps to Log in to the GST Portal Online

  • Head to the GST website by clicking https://www.gst.gov.in
  • Click on the Login button in the top-right corner of the homepage.
  • Enter your credentials
  • Enter the Captcha code shown on the screen
  • Click Login, and you will be redirected to the GST dashboard

If you are a first-time user

  • Open the GST website 
  • Click on the Register button
  • Enter your details
  • Use the temporary username and password sent to your registered email or mobile.
  • You'll be prompted to change your password on your first login

If you forgot your GST Portal login credentials, they can be easily recovered by selecting the Forgot Username or Forgot Password option on the login page. It can be recovered by entering the provisional ID, GSTIN or UIN. The portal will verify the user by sharing a one-time password (OTP) to the registered mobile number or email address. Then the credentials can be reset, and the user can log in again.

You can use supported web browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or Microsoft Edge to access the GST Portal. It is recommended to clear the browser cache if the portal does not load properly. Also, you can avoid peak usage hours especially near return filing deadlines.

FAQs

1. What to do if I forget my GST Portal username or password?
The GST Portal login credentials can be recovered from the site by clicking on Forgot Username or Forgot Password on the login page. 

2. Which web browsers are recommended for accessing the GST Portal?
The GST Portal works on all supported browsers, such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge. 

3. Is it mandatory to use the GST Portal for GST-related activities?
Yes, the GST Portal is used for GST registration, return filing, tax payments and other tax-related activities. 

Further reading: GST, GST Portal

Further reading: GST, GST Portal
How to Share Your Contact Card Using the New Aadhaar App: A Step-by-Step Guide

