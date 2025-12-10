How to Block SBI Credit Card Online? A Step-by-Step Guide

In today's fast-paced digital world, credit cards have become an essential part of everyday spending. However, with rising cases of card theft, online fraud, and unauthorised transactions, knowing how to act quickly is just as important as knowing how to use your card. If your SBI credit card is lost, stolen, or you notice suspicious activity, blocking it immediately is the most effective way to prevent financial loss. Fortunately, State Bank of India offers several quick and convenient online options to block your credit card without visiting a branch.

How to Block SBI Credit Card Online?

Whether you prefer using your smartphone, internet banking, or SBI's official card portal, the bank has made the process simple and accessible for all users. Blocking your card on time stops further transactions while allowing you to request a replacement card with minimal hassle. Many users, however, are still unaware of the exact steps involved or panic during emergencies, losing valuable time.

This step-by-step guide explains all the online methods available to block your SBI credit card safely and efficiently. From mobile app access to net banking and customer support tools, we break down each option in a simple, easy-to-follow manner to help you stay protected at all times.

Block SBI Credit Card Using SBI Card Website

First, head to the official SBI Card website using your phone or computer, and make sure you are on the genuine SBI Card page before you proceed. Next, log in to your SBI Card net banking account by entering your username or login ID and password, then click on the login button to access your dashboard. Once you're logged in, look for the services section by clicking on the Services tab or finding the Requests option in the left-hand side menu. From there, select the option to block your card by clicking on Block Lost/Stolen Card from the list of available service requests. If you have more than one SBI credit card, carefully choose the right one by selecting the specific card number you want to block from the displayed list. After selecting the card, review all the details on the screen to confirm that you're blocking the correct card, and then click on Submit to place your block request. Once you do this, wait for a confirmation message, which will be sent to your registered mobile number and email, informing you that your card has been successfully blocked.

Block SBI Credit Card Using YONO App

Firstly, open the YONO SBI mobile app on your phone and log in using your MPIN or your internet banking username and password so you can access your account. Once you are logged in, tap on the Menu icon, usually visible in the top-left corner of the screen, to open the main navigation options. From the menu, select the Service Request option so you can view the different services available for your cards. Next, tap on the Report Lost/Stolen option to start the process of blocking your SBI credit card. On the next screen, choose the specific credit card you want to block by selecting it from the list of your active cards. If you also want a new card sent to you, select the Reissue Card option, keeping in mind that a replacement fee of around Rs. 100 plus taxes may be charged. After checking that all the details are correct, tap on Submit to confirm your request to block the card. Once you complete these steps, wait for an SMS on your registered mobile number confirming that your card has been successfully blocked.

Finally, keep in mind that a blocked card cannot be reactivated, and SBI will automatically issue a replacement card to your registered address, usually charging a fee of around Rs. 100 plus GST. Readers should also note that blocking your card does not shut down your entire credit card account. it only deactivates the specific card number that is blocked, and your account remains active.

FAQs

1. When should you block your SBI credit card?

You should block your SBI credit card immediately if it is lost, stolen, or if you notice any suspicious or unauthorised transactions.

2. Can you block your SBI credit card online without visiting a branch?

Yes, you can block your SBI credit card online through the SBI Card website or the YONO SBI mobile app without visiting a branch.

3. Will blocking your SBI credit card close your entire account?

No, blocking your card only deactivates that specific card number. Your overall credit card account will remain active.

4. Will you get a replacement card automatically after blocking your card?

Yes, SBI usually issues a replacement card automatically to your registered address after the card is blocked. A fee of around Rs. 100 plus GST may apply.

5. How will you know if your SBI credit card has been successfully blocked?

You will receive a confirmation message via SMS and email on your registered contact details once your card is successfully blocked.

6. Can you request a replacement card while blocking your credit card on the YONO app?

Yes, while blocking your card through the YONO SBI app, you can also select the Reissue Card option to request a replacement at the same time.