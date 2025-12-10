How to Block SBI Credit Card Online? A Step-by-Step Guide

Blocking your card does not shut down your entire credit card account, but it only deactivates the specific card number that is blocked.
Photo Credit: Pexels
In today's fast-paced digital world, credit cards have become an essential part of everyday spending. However, with rising cases of card theft, online fraud, and unauthorised transactions, knowing how to act quickly is just as important as knowing how to use your card. If your SBI credit card is lost, stolen, or you notice suspicious activity, blocking it immediately is the most effective way to prevent financial loss. Fortunately, State Bank of India offers several quick and convenient online options to block your credit card without visiting a branch.
Whether you prefer using your smartphone, internet banking, or SBI's official card portal, the bank has made the process simple and accessible for all users. Blocking your card on time stops further transactions while allowing you to request a replacement card with minimal hassle. Many users, however, are still unaware of the exact steps involved or panic during emergencies, losing valuable time.
This step-by-step guide explains all the online methods available to block your SBI credit card safely and efficiently. From mobile app access to net banking and customer support tools, we break down each option in a simple, easy-to-follow manner to help you stay protected at all times.
Finally, keep in mind that a blocked card cannot be reactivated, and SBI will automatically issue a replacement card to your registered address, usually charging a fee of around Rs. 100 plus GST. Readers should also note that blocking your card does not shut down your entire credit card account. it only deactivates the specific card number that is blocked, and your account remains active.
1. When should you block your SBI credit card?
You should block your SBI credit card immediately if it is lost, stolen, or if you notice any suspicious or unauthorised transactions.
2. Can you block your SBI credit card online without visiting a branch?
Yes, you can block your SBI credit card online through the SBI Card website or the YONO SBI mobile app without visiting a branch.
3. Will blocking your SBI credit card close your entire account?
No, blocking your card only deactivates that specific card number. Your overall credit card account will remain active.
4. Will you get a replacement card automatically after blocking your card?
Yes, SBI usually issues a replacement card automatically to your registered address after the card is blocked. A fee of around Rs. 100 plus GST may apply.
5. How will you know if your SBI credit card has been successfully blocked?
You will receive a confirmation message via SMS and email on your registered contact details once your card is successfully blocked.
6. Can you request a replacement card while blocking your credit card on the YONO app?
Yes, while blocking your card through the YONO SBI app, you can also select the Reissue Card option to request a replacement at the same time.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement