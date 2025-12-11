Technology News
English Edition

How to Block ICICI Bank Credit Card Using Different Methods Online: A Step-by-Step Guide

Here’s how to block your ICICI Bank Credit Card online in just a few easy steps.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 December 2025 18:01 IST
How to Block ICICI Bank Credit Card Using Different Methods Online: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ rupixen

Blocking your credit card helps prevent unauthorised spending from your account

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Citizens should block their card if it’s lost or shows unknown activity
  • Blocking prevents fraud when sensitive details are compromised
  • ICICI Bank sends an SMS confirmation once the credit card is blocked
Advertisement

A credit card is one of the most important items you carry in your wallet, offering quick access to funds wherever you are. If you're noticing unusual activity on your account or cannot locate your card, then it is a matter of serious concern. Misplacing your credit card, having it stolen, or noticing unusual transactions on your account calls for immediate action, and the most important step is blocking it to prevent any fraudulent or unauthorised transactions. Like other banks in India, ICICI Bank also provides multiple online options to block your credit card instantly, depending on what is most convenient at the time.

When You Should Block Your ICICI Bank Credit Card

Citizens are advised to block their credit card if it has been lost, stolen, or in case of any unknown transactions on their account. Blocking it is also recommended if they have accidentally revealed sensitive financial details, like the credit card PIN or CVV. There may also be occasions when threat actors compromise their phone, which contains the banking app.

In such scenarios, blocking the card immediately helps minimise financial risk and ensures that no further transactions can be made. Follow these steps to block your ICICI Bank Credit Card online in a few steps.

How to Block ICICI Bank Credit Card Using iMobile Pay App

  1. Open the iMobile Pay app on your Android or iOS device and log in using your MPIN or internet banking credentials
  2. Tap Cards & Forex on the home page or navigate to the Card Services section
  3. Now, select the credit card you wish to block, scroll down and tap Block Card
  4. Confirm your selection to complete the request. You will receive an SMS once the card has been blocked successfully

How to Block ICICI Bank Credit Card Using Internet Banking

  1. Go to the official ICICI Bank Internet Banking website on your mobile or desktop, and log in with your credentials
  2. Open the Service Requests or Customer Service from the dashboard and select Credit Cards
  3. Now, search for Block Credit Card or a similar option
  4. Select the card you wish to block and confirm the request.
  5. A confirmation message will be sent to your registered mobile number once the card is blocked successfully

How to Block ICICI Bank Credit Card via Customer Care

  1. Dial 1800 1080 (toll-free) or +91 22 33667777 from your registered mobile number
  2. Follow the IVR prompts to connect with a customer care executive and register a request to block your credit card
  3. Verify your credentials by providing the requested details or responses to the security questions
  4. Once verified, the customer service executive will block your card and provide a confirmation of the same

FAQs

Q. When should I block my ICICI Bank credit card?

Citizens are advised to block their credit card if it has been lost, stolen, or in case of any unknown transactions on their account.

Q. Why is it important to block the card immediately?

In such scenarios, blocking the card immediately helps minimise financial risk and ensures that no further transactions can be made.

Q. Does ICICI Bank offer multiple ways to block a credit card?

Yes, ICICI Bank provides multiple online options to block your credit card instantly, including the iMobile app, internet banking, and customer care.

Q. Do I get notified after blocking the credit card?

Yes, the iMobile app and the ICICI Bank internet banking page will provide an on-screen confirmation once the card has been blocked. Further, a confirmation message will also be sent to your registered mobile number.

Q. What are the ICICI Bank customer care numbers I can call to block the card?

Dial 1800 1080 (toll-free) or +91 22 33667777 from your registered mobile number.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: How to Block ICICI Bank Credit Card, How to Block Credit Card, ICICI Bank, iMobile Pay, ICICI Card website, Block Credit Card
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Pushparaj Rai’s Aarata is Now Available for Rent on Prime Video
Microsoft Partners With Cognizant, Infosys, TCS and Wipro Over Agentic AI Adoption in India
How to Block ICICI Bank Credit Card Using Different Methods Online: A Step-by-Step Guide
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15R Ace Edition India Launch Announced: See Details
  2. Vivo X300 Ultra Listed on China's 3C; Charging Speed Revealed
  3. OTT Releases of the Week: Saali Mohabbat, Kaantha, Single Papa, and More
  4. Instagram's New Algorithm Tool Lets You Take Control of Your Reels Tab
  5. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G, Note 15 5G Launched Globally
  6. Spotify's New Feature Grants You More Control Over the Algorithm
  7. ChatGPT Can Now Complete Tasks in Adobe Photoshop, Express and Acrobat
  8. Google's New MCP Servers Take a Big Step Towards General-Purpose AI Agents
#Latest Stories
  1. ESA Telescopes Capture Ultra-Fast Winds Blasting From Distant Supermassive Black Hole
  2. Google’s Big Gemini AI Updates: AI Models, Search, Preferred Sources and More From the Week
  3. Microsoft Partners With Cognizant, Infosys, TCS and Wipro Over Agentic AI Adoption in India
  4. New Carbon-Titanium Composite Dramatically Improves Lithium-Sulfur Batteries
  5. Pushparaj Rai’s Aarata is Now Available for Rent on Prime Video
  6. James Gunn’s Superman (2025) Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
  7. TRAPPIST-1e Methane Signal Likely False, Webb Data Suggests Airless Planet
  8. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G With Up to 6,580mAh Battery Launched Globally Alongside Redmi Note 15 5G: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus 15R Ace Edition India Launch Date, Availability Details Announced
  10. Sei Partners Xiaomi to Pre-Install DeFi Wallet on Phones, SEI Token Sees Rapid Price Moves
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »