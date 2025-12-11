A credit card is one of the most important items you carry in your wallet, offering quick access to funds wherever you are. If you're noticing unusual activity on your account or cannot locate your card, then it is a matter of serious concern. Misplacing your credit card, having it stolen, or noticing unusual transactions on your account calls for immediate action, and the most important step is blocking it to prevent any fraudulent or unauthorised transactions. Like other banks in India, ICICI Bank also provides multiple online options to block your credit card instantly, depending on what is most convenient at the time.

When You Should Block Your ICICI Bank Credit Card

Citizens are advised to block their credit card if it has been lost, stolen, or in case of any unknown transactions on their account. Blocking it is also recommended if they have accidentally revealed sensitive financial details, like the credit card PIN or CVV. There may also be occasions when threat actors compromise their phone, which contains the banking app.

In such scenarios, blocking the card immediately helps minimise financial risk and ensures that no further transactions can be made. Follow these steps to block your ICICI Bank Credit Card online in a few steps.

How to Block ICICI Bank Credit Card Using iMobile Pay App

Open the iMobile Pay app on your Android or iOS device and log in using your MPIN or internet banking credentials Tap Cards & Forex on the home page or navigate to the Card Services section Now, select the credit card you wish to block, scroll down and tap Block Card Confirm your selection to complete the request. You will receive an SMS once the card has been blocked successfully

How to Block ICICI Bank Credit Card Using Internet Banking

Go to the official ICICI Bank Internet Banking website on your mobile or desktop, and log in with your credentials Open the Service Requests or Customer Service from the dashboard and select Credit Cards Now, search for Block Credit Card or a similar option Select the card you wish to block and confirm the request. A confirmation message will be sent to your registered mobile number once the card is blocked successfully

How to Block ICICI Bank Credit Card via Customer Care

Dial 1800 1080 (toll-free) or +91 22 33667777 from your registered mobile number Follow the IVR prompts to connect with a customer care executive and register a request to block your credit card Verify your credentials by providing the requested details or responses to the security questions Once verified, the customer service executive will block your card and provide a confirmation of the same

FAQs

Q. When should I block my ICICI Bank credit card?

Citizens are advised to block their credit card if it has been lost, stolen, or in case of any unknown transactions on their account.

Q. Why is it important to block the card immediately?

In such scenarios, blocking the card immediately helps minimise financial risk and ensures that no further transactions can be made.

Q. Does ICICI Bank offer multiple ways to block a credit card?

Yes, ICICI Bank provides multiple online options to block your credit card instantly, including the iMobile app, internet banking, and customer care.

Q. Do I get notified after blocking the credit card?

Yes, the iMobile app and the ICICI Bank internet banking page will provide an on-screen confirmation once the card has been blocked. Further, a confirmation message will also be sent to your registered mobile number.

Q. What are the ICICI Bank customer care numbers I can call to block the card?

Dial 1800 1080 (toll-free) or +91 22 33667777 from your registered mobile number.