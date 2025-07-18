With the weekend ahead, viewers are certainly planning to update their weekend watch list. Henceforth, the OTT platforms are now ready with a new set of releases that will follow a blend of thrill, comedy, reality, action, drama, and more. From Special Ops returning with a new season, other top releases will include some of the most anticipated series and movies. Below is the curated list of top releases of the week for you to binge-watch. Take a look:

Top OTT Releases This Week

Special Ops Season 2

Release Date: July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Drama, Thriller

Drama, Thriller Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tucker, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prakash Raj

Special Ops Season 2 will follow RAW Officer Himmat Singh, portrayed by Kay Kay Menon, returning to fight the digital threat that circulates through India's UPI infrastructure. His team of top undercover agents will have to give their all to stop the country from this cyber threat. This season, the stakes will be higher and so will the thrill.

The Bhootnii

Release Date: July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025 OTT Platform: Z5

Z5 Genre: Horror, Comedy

Horror, Comedy Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Mouny Roy, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, Navneet Malik

Written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, The Bhootnii is a horror comedy that follows a tree named Virgin Tree that is believed to grant love to the lives of those who wish and pray under it. However, things take a wild turn when a student prays under the tree and attracts a ghost. To get rid of this possession, they hire a renowned baba. Will the ghost vanish? Watch this crazy tale of horror, love, and laughter.

Kuberaa

Release Date: July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Cast: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna

Kuberaa is an intense drama that explores different themes like societal expectations, norms, greed, and more in a single movie. The movie follows a beggar's astonishing transformation, uncovers the greed, and ends up in a quest for redemption. However, things don't go as they seem.

Bhairavam

Release Date: July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025 OTT Platform: Z5

Z5 Genre: Action, Drama

Action, Drama Cast: Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda, Nara Rohith, Aditi Shankar

Bhairavam is a Telugu action drama that revolves around three childhood friends, who hold a strong bond until the day comes when their friendship is put to the test. When a corrupted minister targets the temple land they have been protecting, that's when their bond is trapped between land disputes and political conspiracies. The movie is packed with a strong plot and thrilling action sequences.

Sattamum Neethiyum

Release Date: July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025 OTT Platform: Z5

Z5 Genre: Legal Drama

Legal Drama Cast: Saravanan, Namritha Mv, Aroul D. Shankar, Shanmugham

Written by Sooriya Prathap S., Sattamum Neethiyum is a Tamil courtroom drama series that is set to land on your digital screens. This series revolves around Sundaramoorthy, portrayed by Saravanan, who is a lawyer and takes the intense case of a missing girl, whose father sets himself on fire in front of the court. However, the power dominates, and he navigates his way to find justice. The series will have intense courtroom confrontations, shocking revelations, and powerful sequences.

Vir Das: Fool Volume

Release Date: July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Reality, Talk Show

Reality, Talk Show Cast: Vir Das

Vir Das, one of the most loved and Emmy-winning comedians, returns on Netflix with his new show Vir Das: Fool Volume. This season will be thought-provoking, as Vir Das has shot right after he lost his voice. He will emphasize the importance of the sound of the mind, rather than the vocal. There will be comedy, there will be humour, and a lot of eye-opening revelations.

Untamed

Release Date: July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Mystery

Mystery Cast: Eric Bana, Sam Neil, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lily Santiago

Set in the remote Yosemite National Park, Untamed is a murder mystery Netflix series that is set to land soon on your digital screens. The series follows a National Park Service agent who investigates the murder of a woman, who was previously portrayed as an accident. Furthermore, he is joined by a new ranger,, these two collectively uncover the hidden, sinister secrets of the National Park.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3

Release Date: July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Sci-Fi

Sci-Fi Cast: Martin Quinn, Babs Olusanmokun, Melissa Navia, Christina Chong, Jess Bush

Star Trek has finally come up with a new season where Captain Pike and the USS Enterprise crew will delve deep into the galaxy to explore the situations before the events of the Star Trek series happened. This season, the storytelling will be stronger and the team will explore new worlds and new life. Streaming soon.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3

Release Date: July 16, 2025

July 16, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Romance, Teen Drama

Romance, Teen Drama Cast: Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavel Casalegno, Sean Kaufman

The series is finally back for its last season, where the story will pick up from where it left off in the previous season. This season, Belly (played by Lola Tung) will navigate her emotions and complex relationship. Also, the season will have a bittersweet climax. There will be love, romance, laughter, and a lot of emotions.

Other OTT Releases This Week