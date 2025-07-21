Technology News
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolls Out Additional Benefits With Rs. 199, Rs. 179 Prepaid Plans: Report

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is said to be giving additional benefits with two of its plans to select customers. The company is yet to confirm the details.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 July 2025 18:02 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Photo Credit: Reuters

Vodafone Idea's Rs. 199 prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days

Highlights
  • Vodafone Idea is reportedly offering the benefits to select customers
  • Vodafone Idea could be giving extra 1GB of data per day
  • The telecom service provider has not confirmed the offers
Telecom service provider (TSP), Vodafone Idea (Vi), is giving special offers to a select few customers with its Rs. 199 and Rs. 179 prepaid recharge plans, as per a report. With the Rs. 199 prepaid plan, customers can allegedly avail 1GB of extra data per day, over the 2GB of data the company offers for the validity (28 days) of the plan. Moreover, Vi is said to be also offering additional benefits with a recharge of Rs. 179. However, the company has not confirmed the benefits of these plans, and there has been no official announcement regarding the same also.

Vi's Old Plans With Alleged New Benefits

According to a report by TelecomTalk, Vi is giving additional benefits with their Rs. 199 and Rs. 179 prepaid plans as a special offer. The offers are allegedly available only to a select few subscribers and could be circle specific. As per the company's website, the Rs. 199 plan currently provides unlimited calling with 2GB of data, 300 SMS messages, and 28 days of validity.

Now, the TSP is said to be also offering 1GB of additional data for each day, effectively taking the internet data quota to 30GB. On the other hand, Vi's Rs. 179 prepaid plan is said to be offering unlimited calling and a 300 SMS quota for 28 days, which is four additional days than its initial validity, the report added. The plan also offers 1GB of data, however, it is allegedly not covered under the extended validity.

This is pertinent as Vi's competitor, Bharti Airtel recently listed its new Rs. 189 plan with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls in the subcontinent for its prepaid subscribers. This made its new Rs. 189 prepaid plan the cheapest recharge option for subscribers who wish to get unlimited calling.

In recent news, Vi announced that it started rolling out 5G services in Mysuru earlier this month. The TSP said that its subscribers with a 5G smartphone in Karnataka's city can now access unlimited 5G data, which is part of an introductory offer. The company collaborated with Samsung for the roll out of 5G services in Mysuru, and the company claimed that it is working on improving the network coverage in the region by deploying more spectrum in different places in the state.

Comments

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Vodafone Idea 179 recharge, Vodafone Idea 199 recharge
Netflix Reportedly Used AI-Generated Scene in The Eternaut Show to Cut Production Costs

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolls Out Additional Benefits With Rs. 199, Rs. 179 Prepaid Plans: Report
Comment
