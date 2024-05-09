Technology News

Android 15 Might Allow Third-Party Camera Apps to Offer Improved Video Stabilisation

Third-party camera apps could soon offer video stabilisation features that are on par with the manufacturer's default camera app on Android 15.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 9 May 2024 17:16 IST
Google's Camera2 extensions allow third-party camera apps to offer 'stock' camera features

Highlights
  • Android 15 will reportedly improve video recording on third-party apps
  • Third-party apps might gain access to a new video stabilisation feature
  • The feature may be accessible even if OEMs don't enable it on Android 15
Android 15 could allow third-party apps to offer improved quality in terms of video stabilisation, according to a report. Code from Google's upcoming Android operating system suggests that the firm could introduce a new 'extension' that will let alternative camera apps downloaded from the Play Store access the same algorithms used by the default (or "stock") camera app on a user's smartphone, in the coming months. Manufacturers may choose to enable this functionality, but Google might offer a software-based alternative to access these advanced camera features.

Android Authority spotted a new Camera2 extension called "Eyes Free videography" in the code for Android 15, on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). A Camera2 extension allows third-party camera apps to access algorithms that are available to the manufacturer's camera app. Google reportedly offers access to five extensions — Auto, Bokeh, Face retouch, HDR, and Night — on several smartphones running on Android 14.

The new Eyes Free videography Camera2 extension on Android 15 “aims to lock and stabilize a given region or object of interest”, as per the description for the feature spotted by the publication. While the previously mentioned extensions are related to capturing images, the new extension is designed to improve video stabilisation on third party camera apps.

It's worth noting that OEMs will still need to implement the new Camera2 extension for Android 15 — some manufacturers have reportedly enabled access to one or more of the five extensions available on Android 14. However, the report states that Android 15 could introduce a new “allow camera software extensions” toggle designed to provide a software implementation of the feature that might not be as optimised, but would allow third-party camera apps to access the extension and offer improved video quality.

Google is expected to roll out Android 15 to eligible Pixel smartphones later this year, and the next--generation operating system is expected to arrive with support for lock screen widgets, privacy features aimed at hiding sensitive details while the screen is being recorded, a new 'app quarantine' feature, a 'private space' to hide apps, and several other new features. Some of these are currently accessible on the latest Android 15 public beta release, while others could be enabled by the company when the stable version is released later this year.

