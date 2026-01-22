Technology News
YouTube Takes on OpenAI’s Sora, to Soon Let Users Create AI-Generated Shorts Using Their Own Likeness

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan said that creators will soon be able to create Shorts using their likeness with AI.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 January 2026 13:56 IST
YouTube Takes on OpenAI's Sora, to Soon Let Users Create AI-Generated Shorts Using Their Own Likeness

Photo Credit: YouTube

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan said AI will remain a tool for expression and not a replacement

Highlights
  • Mohan’s description is similar to the Sora app’s feature
  • YouTube might also bring an AI-generated game builder feature
  • The YouTube CEO said the company will experiment with music in 2026
YouTube has big plans for its platform and creators in 2026. The company is planning to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) more deeply in existing and new tools. The CEO of the streaming platform revealed on Wednesday that content creators will soon be able to use AI to generate Shorts in their likeness. While the executive did not elaborate on the specifics of the feature, it appears to be similar to what OpenAI did with its Sora app, where users can generate videos of themselves using text prompts.

YouTube's Big AI Plans for 2026

In a blog post, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan said, “This year you'll be able to create a Short using your own likeness, produce games with a simple text prompt, and experiment with music.” All of these are likely to be AI-powered capabilities, which can concern some creators if the company is relying too heavily on AI for content creation. Mohan also addressed those fears and added, “Throughout this evolution, AI will remain a tool for expression, not a replacement.”

Interestingly, the CEO did not share too many details about any of these new capabilities. It is unclear how the AI-powered game creation and music experimentation will work. However, Shorts' new makeover appears to be similar to what OpenAI did with the Sora app. But that's not all. YouTube will also bring new formats to Shorts. Just like Instagram Reels allows image posts, Mohan says users will be able to do the same with Shorts. These will be directly shared on the subscribers' feed.

YouTube's focus area in 2026 will also be on the largest screens it is available on — TVs. Mohan said the company will soon launch “fully customisable multiview and more than 10 specialised YouTube TV plans spanning sports, entertainment and news, all designed to give subscribers more control.”

Another focus area, as explained by Mohan, is the creator economy. The YouTube CEO said that this year, creators will see new ways to earn by creating content on the platform. Some of the ideas mentioned include shopping and brand deals (facilitated by YouTube) and fan funding features such as Jewels and gifts, which will be added alongside the existing Super Chat.

Additionally, the company wants to expand YouTube Shopping, an affiliate programme that allows creators to showcase and sell products directly within their videos, Shorts, and live streams. In 2026, the company said it will build in-app checkout, allowing viewers to make purchases without leaving the platform.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
