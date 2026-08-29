Vivo is all set to expand its T-series lineup in India with the upcoming T5 5G. It is expected to join other models in the brand's mid-range lineup, which already comprises the Vivo T5 Lite 5G, T5x 5G, and T5 Pro 5G. In the days leading up to its launch, several details about the upcoming handset have been teased. The Vivo T5 5G is confirmed to sport a 1.5K 144Hz display. It will be powered by a MediaTek chipset and pack a 7,000mAh-class battery.

As we wait for the official debut, here is everything we know about the upcoming Vivo T5 5G, including its launch date, expected price in India, features, specifications, and more.

Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo T5 5G will launch in India on September 2 at 12pm IST. The Vivo smartphone will be sold in the country via Flipkart and the Vivo India online store.

The e-commerce giant has also put up a dedicated microsite for the launch, which details the upcoming handset's design and key features.

Vivo T5 5G Price in India, Colour Options (Expected)

Vivo has yet to reveal the pricing of the Vivo T5 5G in India. However, it has teased it to have the segment's slimmest 3D curved display in the Rs. 34,999 to Rs. 49,999 price segment. This suggests that it will be priced under Rs. 50,000 in the country.

Based on the design and confirmed specifications, we can deduce that the Vivo T5 5G will likely arrive as a rebranded version of the recently launched iQOO Z11. The latter is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Vivo handset's pricing could be closely related.

The handset is confirmed to be available in Royal Bronze and Silver Green colour options.

Vivo T5 5G Features and Specifications (Expected)

Vivo has teased the design of the T5 5G in recent days. The company has also revealed some of its specifications and colour options. Here's what to expect from the upcoming Vivo T5 5G.

Design

The design of the Vivo T5 5G has been dubbed a Skyline Design. It was also recently seen on the Vivo S2. The teaser image shows a curved rear panel and a horizontal camera bar** extending across the upper portion of the back. The camera housing appears to include two lenses along with an LED light ring.

The handset is confirmed to measure 7.99mm in thickness.

Display

The Vivo T5 5G is claimed to have the segment's slimmest 3D curved display in the Rs. 34,999 to Rs. 49,999 price range. In terms of specifications, the display itself is confirmed to be a 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Notably, the iQOO Z11 uses the same display specifications, with up to 2,000 nits of High Brightness Mode brightness and SGS certifications for low blue light, low flicker and sunlight visibility. The Vivo T5 5G could therefore offer a similar display experience.

Vivo T5 5G Performance and Software

The Vivo T5 5G is confirmed to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset. Vivo has also teased a GenAI-ready NPU, which is expected to handle AI-related tasks and deliver faster AI performance.

The iQOO Z11 uses the same chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also features a 3,800-square-mm vapour chamber cooling system.

If the Vivo T5 5G is indeed a rebranded iQOO Z11, we could see the same memory and cooling configuration on the Vivo handset. However, Vivo has yet to confirm its RAM and storage variants.

The Vivo T5 5G will run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

Vivo T5 5G Cameras

Vivo has not yet revealed the camera specifications of the T5 5G. However, the iQOO Z11's camera setup gives us a strong indication of what the Vivo phone could offer.

The iQOO Z11 features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary camera with OIS and an f/1.79 aperture, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 115-degree field of view. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel front camera with an 84-degree field of view.

Vivo T5 5G Battery

The battery is one of the few specifications that Vivo has already confirmed. The Vivo T5 5G will pack a 7,050mAh battery. The iQOO Z11 uses the same-capacity battery and supports 44W FlashCharge.

It is, however, important to note that the speculated specifications, including those referenced from the iQOO Z11, are based on expectations and yet to be confirmed by the brand.