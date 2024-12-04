Technology News
How to Turn On or Off Instagram’s Quiet Mode on Android and iPhone?

Here’s how to enable and customise Quiet Mode to create a healthier and more balanced Instagram experience

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 December 2024 15:14 IST
How to Turn On or Off Instagram’s Quiet Mode on Android and iPhone?

Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram’s Quiet Mode is designed to help users take control of their social media experience.

Highlights
  • Quiet Mode on Instagram silences all app notifications instantly
  • Here’s how to enable Quiet Mode for better focus and less distraction
  • Schedule Quiet Mode to pause notifications automatically anytime
Have you ever found yourself caught up in social media notifications, making it harder to focus on other important tasks? Instagram's Quiet Mode is a lifesaver for anyone who needs a break from constant notifications. The feature is designed to let you concentrate, rest or recharge. The feature basically pauses notifications and informs others that you're temporarily inactive. This makes it a good feature when you want to concentrate on your work, brainstorm some new ideas, study or just want some peace. However, the question here is: How do I use this feature? To answer this, we have compiled a detailed article talking about some features of Instagram Quiet Mode, how to turn it on or off, and schedule it by following some simple steps. Here's everything you need to know.

What is Quiet Mode on Instagram?

Quiet Mode on Instagram is a feature designed to help users manage their time and reduce distractions. When you enable this mode, all Instagram notifications are paused and your activity status changes to indicate that you're In Quiet Mode. If someone sends you a direct message, they'll receive an automatic response informing them that you're currently unavailable.

Think of it as Instagram's version of the Do Not Disturb feature on your phone. The best part? You can still browse Instagram and engage with content without worrying about a flood of notifications interrupting you. It's a small but powerful tool to support mental well-being and productivity.

How to Turn On Quiet Mode on Instagram?

Activating Quiet Mode is easy. Whether you're on Android or iPhone, follow these steps:

  1. Open the Instagram app on your Android or iPhone.
  2. Now, go to Profile section.
  3. Tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner.
  4. Select Settings and then tap on Notifications.
  5. Go to the Quiet Mode option and toggle it on.

When you activate Quiet Mode, your notifications will stop instantly and anyone who messages you will see an auto-reply. If you don't see the option, ensure your Instagram app is updated or check if it's available in your region.

How to Turn Off Quiet Mode on Instagram?

Disabling Quiet Mode is just as simple as turning it on:

  1. Head back to your profile and tap the hamburger menu.
  2. Navigate to Settings > Notifications > Quiet Mode.
  3. Toggle the switch to turn it off.

Once Quiet Mode is off, you'll receive a summary of any missed notifications so you can catch up on everything you've missed and then the new notifications will start popping up on your phone.

How to Schedule Quiet Mode on Instagram?

One of the most convenient features of Quiet Mode is the ability to schedule it according to your daily routine. This helps you maintain routine and discipline which we often lack due to social media distractions. This ensures that you won't be distracted during specific hours, like when you're working, studying or sleeping.
Here's how to set it up:

  1. Open the Instagram app and go to your profile.
  2. Tap the hamburger menu, then select Settings > Notifications.
  3. Choose Quiet Mode and look for the scheduling options labelled From and To.
  4. Set your desired start and end times for Quiet Mode.

For example, if you don't want any interruptions from 10 PM to 7 AM, you can schedule it for those hours. Once set, Quiet Mode will automatically activate and deactivate at the specified times.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I use Instagram's Quiet Mode on my desktop?

No, Quiet Mode is currently available only on the Instagram mobile app for Android and iPhone. The feature does not extend to desktop or web versions of Instagram.

Is Quiet Mode available on Instagram in India?

Yes, Quiet mode is available in India.

What happens when Quiet Mode ends?

When Quiet Mode ends, Instagram will summarise the notifications you missed during the inactive period. You can view these notifications at your convenience without worrying about missing anything important.

Can other people see when I am on Quiet Mode?

Yes, if your followers decide to message you while you are in quiet mode, they get a notification in your DM window about your quiet mode status and how you won't get a notification from them.

