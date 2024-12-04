Funtouch OS 15 Open Beta for iQOO Neo 9 Pro users in India has begun, the company announced on Monday. The update was first jointly rolled out in the country in September with the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and X100 series, making iQOO and Vivo one of the first original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to introduce Android 15 on its handsets. The Funtouch OS 15 Open Beta for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro brings enhanced animations and effects, a priority scheduling algorithm, and features powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Open Beta: What's New

As per the changelog, the Funtouch OS 15 Open Beta for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro comes with the build number PD2338F_EX_A_15.1.6.7.W30 and is approximately 2.73GB in size. It is rolled out to a limited number of users and a broader release is said to take place soon. The company claims Funtouch OS 15 Open Beta will not delete or modify the users data, nor will it occupy any system space.

One of the standout features of the update is the addition of Circle to Search — Google's AI-powered visual lookup tool. With this, users can search for an object on the web by highlighting an area on the screen. It supports scribbling, circling, and drawing actions.

Funtouch OS 15 includes a new priority scheduling algorithm which can analyse the priority levels and power requirements of different apps and tasks, and provide the adequate compute power. The new Rapid dynamic effect engine optimises the dynamic effects of the system for improved smoothness and better tactile response, as per the company. It takes advantage of the new Origin animation to make interactions feel more natural.

The update incorporates iQOO's Memory Enhancement Technology which leverages optimised zRAM memory compression algorithm to deliver 40 percent faster compression speed. Further, it can reduce the GPU memory consumption for background applications and allow the iQOO Neo 9 Pro to run multiple apps simultaneously.