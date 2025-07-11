Vodafone Idea (Vi) has rolled out 5G services in Mysuru, the telecom operator announced on Friday. A month after the company introduced 5G services in Bengaluru, it announced that subscribers in Mysuru with 5G smartphones will have access to unlimited 5G data, as part of an introductory offer. Vi worked with Samsung to launch its 5G network in the city, and the telco also said that it is working on improving network coverage by deploying additional spectrum across various sites in the state.

Vi Introduces 5G Networks in Mysuru a Month After Launch in Bengaluru

Weeks after the launch of 5G services in Bengaluru, Vi announced that it 5G network was now accessible to subscribers in Mysuru. Vi now offers 5G services in six cities: Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Patna. The operator has acquired 5G spectrum in these circles, enabling it to offer improved connectivity to subscribers.

The telco partnered with Samsung to deploy its 5G network in Mysuru, and says it will use the South Korean tech conglomerate's AI-powered Self-Organizing Networks (SON) technology, which are claimed to offer optimised performance, and an energy-efficient network infrastructure.

Users in Mysuru will have access to unlimited 5G data on Vi's network, if they have signed up for plans that start at Rs. 299. However, the network provider has also clarified that this is part of an introductory offer.

Vi says it plans to introduce its 5G services in other cities, and cover 17 circles, as part of the initial rollout. Its existing 4G network in Karnataka was upgraded with additional spectrum, between March 2024 and May 2025.

Other cities that will get access to Vi's 5G network include Ahmedabad, Agra, Aurangabad, Kozhikode, Cochin, Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Malappuram, Meerut, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Rajkot, Sonepat, Surat, Siliguri, Trivandrum, Vadodara, and Vizag.

The telecom operator lags behind its biggest rivals. Airtel and Reliance Jio first launched their 5G services in select cities in October 2022, expanding to several other cities in subsequent years. As a result, it could take several months (or years) before Vi catches up to its rivals.