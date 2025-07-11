Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Services Rolled Out in Mysuru, Subscribers to Get Unlimited 5G Data on Some Plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Services Rolled Out in Mysuru, Subscribers to Get Unlimited 5G Data on Some Plans

Vi plans to roll out 5G services in 17 circles where it has acquired 5G spectrum.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 11 July 2025 14:27 IST
Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Services Rolled Out in Mysuru, Subscribers to Get Unlimited 5G Data on Some Plans

Photo Credit: Reuters

Vi has listed 23 other cities that will get access to 5G services

Highlights
  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched 5G services in Mysuru
  • The rollout comes a month after Vi 5G was introduced in Bengaluru
  • Vi has launched services in six Indian cities so far, including Mumbai
Advertisement

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has rolled out 5G services in Mysuru, the telecom operator announced on Friday. A month after the company introduced 5G services in Bengaluru, it announced that subscribers in Mysuru with 5G smartphones will have access to unlimited 5G data, as part of an introductory offer. Vi worked with Samsung to launch its 5G network in the city, and the telco also said that it is working on improving network coverage by deploying additional spectrum across various sites in the state.

Vi Introduces 5G Networks in Mysuru a Month After Launch in Bengaluru

Weeks after the launch of 5G services in Bengaluru, Vi announced that it 5G network was now accessible to subscribers in Mysuru. Vi now offers 5G services in six cities: Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Patna. The operator has acquired 5G spectrum in these circles, enabling it to offer improved connectivity to subscribers.

The telco partnered with Samsung to deploy its 5G network in Mysuru, and says it will use the South Korean tech conglomerate's AI-powered Self-Organizing Networks (SON) technology, which are claimed to offer optimised performance, and an energy-efficient network infrastructure.

Users in Mysuru will have access to unlimited 5G data on Vi's network, if they have signed up for plans that start at Rs. 299. However, the network provider has also clarified that this is part of an introductory offer.

Vi says it plans to introduce its 5G services in other cities, and cover 17 circles, as part of the initial rollout. Its existing 4G network in Karnataka was upgraded with additional spectrum, between March 2024 and May 2025.

Other cities that will get access to Vi's 5G network include Ahmedabad, Agra, Aurangabad, Kozhikode, Cochin, Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Malappuram, Meerut, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Rajkot, Sonepat, Surat, Siliguri, Trivandrum, Vadodara, and Vizag.

The telecom operator lags behind its biggest rivals. Airtel and Reliance Jio first launched their 5G services in select cities in October 2022, expanding to several other cities in subsequent years. As a result, it could take several months (or years) before Vi catches up to its rivals.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Vi, Vi 5G Rollout, Mysuru
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Ghost of Yotei Gameplay Deep Dive Reveals Clues-Based Exploration, Combat a New Game Modes

Related Stories

Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Services Rolled Out in Mysuru, Subscribers to Get Unlimited 5G Data on Some Plans
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  3. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  4. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  6. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  8. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  9. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  10. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased; Pre-Reservations Begin
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  7. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  8. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  9. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  10. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »