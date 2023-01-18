Technology News

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 40,000

Amazon is offering SBI card holders a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases, in addition to price cuts during the sale.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 January 2023 15:29 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 Sale will go on till January 20

Highlights
  • Lenovo IdeaPad 3 has received a massive 44 percent discount
  • Laptops from popular brands like HP, Honor, Acer are much cheaper
  • You can also avail of exchange offer discounts on these laptops

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is currently live with great deals on a wide variety of products ranging from laptops, smartphones, smart TVs, and more. This is Amazon's first major sale of the year which will go on till January 20. There is an instant 10 percent discount up to Rs. 2,500 available to SBI card holders. Additional exchange offer discounts are also available to further lower the prices of these laptop models. Here's are a few laptops under Rs. 40,000 that are currently available at discounted prices during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day sale.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Best deals on laptops under Rs. 40,000

Honor MagicBook 14 (Rs. 38,990)

The Honor MagicBook 14 has received a massive 41 percent price cut during the ongoing sale. The available exchange offer can further reduce its price by up to Rs. 10,850. This laptop has a 14-inch full-HD IPS anti-glare display. Under the hood, it packs an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 38,990 (MRP Rs. 65,999)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (Rs. 34,400)

Amazon is offering this laptop at a 44 percent discount, which has reduced its price to Rs.34,400. You can also benefit from the available exchange offer that can provide an additional discount of up to Rs. 10,850. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 model is equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. It sports a 15.6-inch full-HD TN display with 250 nits of brightness.

Buy now at: Rs. 34,400 (MRP Rs. 61,590)

HP 14s dy2507TU (Rs. 34,990)

The HP 14s dy2507TU can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 34,990 with an additional exchange offer discount of up to Rs. 15,000. This laptop sports a 14-inch full-HD display with 250 nits of brightness. It features an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 47,206)

Acer Extensa 15 (Rs. 32,490)

The Acer Extensa 15 is available at a reduced price of Rs. 32,490 during the sale. Exchanging an old laptop can further bring its price down by up to Rs. 15,000. This laptop sports a 15.6-inch full-HD LED screen. It gets an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It is claimed to provide up to 8 hours of average battery life.

Buy now at: Rs. 32,490 (MRP Rs. 41,999)

Asus VivoBook 15 2021 (Rs. 24,990)

This Asus VivoBook 15 model has received a 24 percent discount bringing its price down to Rs. 24,990. You can also benefit from the exchange offer, which can provide an additional discount of up to Rs. 10,850. This laptop sports a 15.6-inch HD Ready LCD screen. It is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 33,990)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor MagicBook 14 Laptop

Honor MagicBook 14 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Ryzen 5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.38 kg
