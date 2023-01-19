Technology News

Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 Sale: Top Rated Smartphones Under Rs. 40,000

Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 sale will conclude on January 20.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 January 2023 17:16 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 Sale: Top Rated Smartphones Under Rs. 40,000

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Amazon

Amazon is offering exchange options during the Great Republic Day 2023 sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 sale is currently live for all users
  • There are instant discounts for purchases via SBI credit cards
  • OnePlus 10R is currently priced at Rs. 36,999 on Amazon

Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 sale has entered its fifth day in India and the ongoing sale brings offers and discounts for products across different categories including mobile phones, accessories, laptops, wearables, kitchen products, TVs and other electronic appliances. The five-day sale started a day early on January 14 for Prime members and will go on till January 20. Amazon's Republic Day special sale offers additional discounts for State Bank of India (SBI) credit card holders. Further, shoppers can avail of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, and Amazon Pay-based offers.

Here are some of the best deals on smartphones priced under Rs. 40,000 you can get during the Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 sale.

Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 sale: Top rated smartphone under Rs. 40,000

Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a can be purchased for Rs. 30,500 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. Amazon is offering a discount of up to Rs. 1,250 for purchases using SBI credit cards. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 5,083 per month. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can receive cashback and welcome points, according to the listing. The Google smartphone was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 43,999. It is powered by the company's in-house Tensor SoC and has dual rear cameras.

Buy Now at: Rs. 30,500 (MRP Rs. 43,999)

OnePlus 10R

Another smartphone available in the sub-Rs. 40,000 category is the OnePlus 10R 5G. The 12GB + 256GB storage variant of this handset is selling at Rs. 36,999 during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day sale. The handset, which features 80W SuperVOOC charging support, was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 38,999. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI options with select payment methods starting at Rs. 6,167. Further, there is a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 22,500. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC under the hood and packs a triple rear camera unit.

Buy now at: Rs. 36,999 (MRP Rs. 38,999)

iQoo 9 SE

During the ongoing sale, customers can grab the 8GB + 128GB storage variant of the premium iQoo 9 SE smartphone for Rs. 28,990, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 33,990. SBI credit card users can also avail of a discount of up to Rs. 2,250. Amazon is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 22,500. The no-cost EMI option starts at Rs. 4,832 The iQoo 9 SE is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC. It carries the triple rear camera setup.

Buy now at: Rs. 28,990 (MRP Rs. 33,990)

Vivo V25 Pro 5G

In the Amazon Great Republic Day sale, the Vivo V25 Pro 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model instead of the original price of Rs. 39,999. It is available for purchase with no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 5,833. Purchases using SBI credit cards will get up to Rs. 1,250 cashback as well. The Vivo V25 Pro 5G features MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. It is backed by a 4,830mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Nothing Phone 1

The Nothing Phone 1 which has a transparent back design can be purchased during the ongoing Amazon sale for Rs. 26,780 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. SBI Bank credit card users are eligible to receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,250. Interested buyers can also swap an old smartphone and save up to Rs. 26,780 on their purchase. The Nothing Phone 1 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 33,999. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 26,780 (MRP Rs. 33,999)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is listed for Rs. 29,990 in the Amazon sale, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 55,999. Purchases using the SBI credit cards will further sweeten the deal with a cashback of Rs. 1, 250. Furthermore, the available exchange offer can provide an up to Rs. 22,500 discounts. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has a 120Hz refresh rate display and under the hood, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 55,999)

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 sale, Great Republic Day 2023 sale, Republic Day 2023 sale, Amazon, Sale Offers, Amazon Sale, Top Smartphone Deals, Best Smartphone Deals
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Appears on BIS Listing, Could Be Launched in India Soon: Report
OnePlus 11 5G Global Variant Tipped to Feature 80W Charging, OxygenOS 13; Could Arrive in Two Colour Options
