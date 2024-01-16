Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 is currently live with multiple deals and discounts on a wide range of electronic items. We have already covered the best deals on smartphones and TVs. However, it is always better to invest in some audio devices as well. Different wireless earphones, headphones, and speakers are listed on the e-commerce website in the ongoing sale with great discounts. Amazon has joined hands with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI credit cards. Buyers can also avail of coupon-based offers and exchange discounts.

Multiple soundbars from popular companies such as Boat, Philips, and Zebronics with Bluetooth connectivity, Dolby-supported powerful and immersive audio, and enhanced battery life are listed at affordable price tags on Amazon in the Great Republic Day Sale. JBL's Cinema SB241 Dolby digital soundbar with wired subwoofer is currently priced at Rs. 6,998, down from the actual rate of Rs. 14,999. Similarly, the Zebronics Juke Bar 7400 Pro is available for Rs. 6,998, instead of Rs. 23,999.

Amazon is collaborating with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their credit cards and EMI transactions. Further, you can avail of additional cashback and get around 2,200 welcome rewards on purchases made via Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. Interested buyers can also avail of exchange offers, EMI options, and coupon discounts.

If you're on the hunt for the best soundbar in the budget segment, we have rounded up some excellent speakers priced under Rs. 10,000.

