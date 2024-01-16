Technology News

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Best Deals on Soundbars Under Rs. 10,000

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 started on January 13.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 January 2024 16:48 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Best Deals on Soundbars Under Rs. 10,000

Photo Credit: Amazon

Zebronics Juke Bar 7400 Pro is available for Rs. 6,998, instead of Rs. 23,999

Highlights
  • JBL's Cinema SB241 Dolby digital soundbar is priced at Rs. 6,998
  • Shoppers can avail of offers and discounts on SBI cards
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 will conclude on January 18
Advertisement

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 is currently live with multiple deals and discounts on a wide range of electronic items. We have already covered the best deals on smartphones and TVs. However, it is always better to invest in some audio devices as well. Different wireless earphones, headphones, and speakers are listed on the e-commerce website in the ongoing sale with great discounts. Amazon has joined hands with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI credit cards. Buyers can also avail of coupon-based offers and exchange discounts.

Multiple soundbars from popular companies such as Boat, Philips, and Zebronics with Bluetooth connectivity, Dolby-supported powerful and immersive audio, and enhanced battery life are listed at affordable price tags on Amazon in the Great Republic Day Sale. JBL's Cinema SB241 Dolby digital soundbar with wired subwoofer is currently priced at Rs. 6,998, down from the actual rate of Rs. 14,999. Similarly, the Zebronics Juke Bar 7400 Pro is available for Rs. 6,998, instead of Rs. 23,999.

Amazon is collaborating with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their credit cards and EMI transactions. Further, you can avail of additional cashback and get around 2,200 welcome rewards on purchases made via Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. Interested buyers can also avail of exchange offers, EMI options, and coupon discounts.

If you're on the hunt for the best soundbar in the budget segment, we have rounded up some excellent speakers priced under Rs. 10,000.

Product MRP Effective Deal Price
JBL Cinema SB241 Rs. 14,999 Rs. 6,998
Zebronics Juke Bar 7400 Pro Rs. 23,999 Rs. 6,999
Philips Convertible Soundbar  Rs. 10,990 Rs. 8,359
Boat Aavante Bar 2050 Rs. 24,990 Rs. 7,999
Blaupunkt Sbw550 5.1 Surround Soundbar  Rs. 9,999 Rs. 19,990
Govo Gosurround 900 Rs. 17,999 Rs. 5,499
pTron Jazz 2.0 Rs. 8,299 Rs. 2,399
Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Sale Offers, Sale Offers 2024, Amazon Great Republic Day, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Top Headphones with ANC You Should Check Out
National Startup Day: CoinDCX Chief Posts Earnest Appeal to India’s Govt, Web3 Community

Related Stories

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Best Deals on Soundbars Under Rs. 10,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M6 Pro 4G With 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched at This Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy A05s, Galaxy M14, Galaxy F14, More Get Discounts in India
  3. iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC to Debut in India on This Date
  4. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series to Launch in India on This Day
  5. Airtel, Reliance Jio Likely to End Unlimited 5G Data Offers: Here's Why
  6. Realme Note 1 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Launch Later This Month
  7. Poco X6 Pro Review: Total Bang for the Buck
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Older Models Get BP, ECG Features in India
  9. Samsung Said to Offer 7 Years of Android Updates for Galaxy S24 Series
  10. Realme 12 Pro+ Design, Specifications Revealed by YouTuber: Watch Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Vision Pro May Arrive With One Less Feature as User Spots Modified Video and Website Content
  2. National Startup Day: CoinDCX Chief Posts Earnest Appeal to India’s Govt, Web3 Community
  3. Emmy Awards Full Winners’ List: The Bear and Succession Take Home Most Wins
  4. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Get Discounts in India: Check Revised Price Tags
  5. ReMarkable 2 E-Ink Tablet With 10.3-Inch Monochrome Display Launched in India: Price, Availability
  6. Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 Models May Lose Support for SpO2 Monitoring to Dodge US Ban: Report
  7. Halo Infinite's Unannounced Battle Royale Project Rumoured to Be Cancelled
  8. iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in India on February 22
  9. Jio Announces Republic Day Offer on Rs. 2,999 Annual Prepaid Plan: Benefits, Validity
  10. Microsoft Announces Copilot Pro AI Assistant at $20 Monthly Fee for Consumers, Small Businesses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »