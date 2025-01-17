Technology News
Best Discounts on Home Audio Equipment for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

Amazon's first sale of the year is scheduled to end on January 19.

Updated: 17 January 2025
Photo Credit: LG

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale began on Monday

  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 sale started on January 13
  • All SBI customers are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount
  • Shoppers can get bumper rewards of up to Rs. 5,000
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 began on Monday, and the week-long sale is set to end soon. Before the sale winds up, you can access some of the top deals on home appliances, personal gadgets and other electronic items, including gaming laptops, premium wireless headphones and smart TVs. Read on to find some of the best deals on home audio equipment that you can consider before the sale ends on January 19, and how to maximise your savings when making a purchase.

Customers can take advantage of additional benefits like bank and exchange offers or discount coupons over and above the sale prices. These reduce the final cost of a product. For instance, all SBI credit card holders are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 14,000.

On select purchases, customers can enjoy no-cost EMI payment options. All shoppers can get bumper rewards of up to Rs. 5,000. Amazon Pay UPI users will be eligible for flat Rs. 50 cashback on a minimum order of Rs. 750, while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can get up to 5 percent cashback.

Best Home Audio Equipment Deals in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

Product Name MRP Sale Price Buy Now Link
JBL Partybox 110 Rs. 35,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now
LG Sound Bar S65Tr Rs. 37,990 Rs. 22,989 Buy Now
Sony HT-S20R Rs. 23,990 Rs. 15,988 Buy Now
Boat Partypal 390 Speaker Rs. 34,990 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
Sony New ULT Field 1 Rs. 16,990 Rs. 8,988 Buy Now
CrossBeats Blaze B900 Rs. 22,999 Rs. 7,999 Buy Now
Zebronics Zeb-Sound Feast 500 Rs. 9,499 Rs. 3,298 Buy Now
Boat Aavante Bar 490 Rs. 3,490 Rs. 999 Buy Now
 
