Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 started for all users in India on January 13. A wide range of products including home appliances, personal gadgets and other electronic items are being offered at discounted rates during the sale. We have told you about the top deals on gaming laptops, premium wireless headphones, smart TVs and more. Here, we have compiled a list of the best deals on monitors that you can check out before the sale ends on January 19.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Credit Card Offers, Discount Coupons

Over and above the sale prices, shoppers can avail of additional benefits like bank and exchange offers or discount coupons. These help lower the effective sale prices of the products. On some purchases, the buyers can enjoy no-cost EMI payment options for easier financing. SBI credit and debit cardholders can get many offers, while all SBI customers are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 14,000.

The e-commerce site reveals that all customers can enjoy bumper rewards of up to Rs. 5,000. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can get up to 5 percent cashback. People using Amazon Pay UPI at the time of checkout can get flat Rs. 50 cashback on a minimum order of Rs. 750.

More discount offers and payment options can be accessed by visiting individual product pages. All offers are subject to terms and conditions. Notably, the coupons and other offers are applicable over and above the sale prices listed below.

Best Deals on Monitors During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.