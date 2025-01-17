Technology News
English Edition

Best Deals on Monitor Deals to Consider During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

SBI credit card holders can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 14,000.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 January 2025 19:02 IST
Best Deals on Monitor Deals to Consider During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

Photo Credit: LG

Buyers can enjoy no-cost EMI payment options on select purchases

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 started on January 13
  • The sale is set to end on January 19
  • SBI Credit Card holders are eligible for some additional discounts
Advertisement

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 started for all users in India on January 13. A wide range of products including home appliances, personal gadgets and other electronic items are being offered at discounted rates during the sale. We have told you about the top deals on gaming laptops, premium wireless headphones, smart TVs and more. Here, we have compiled a list of the best deals on monitors that you can check out before the sale ends on January 19.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Credit Card Offers, Discount Coupons

Over and above the sale prices, shoppers can avail of additional benefits like bank and exchange offers or discount coupons. These help lower the effective sale prices of the products. On some purchases, the buyers can enjoy no-cost EMI payment options for easier financing. SBI credit and debit cardholders can get many offers, while all SBI customers are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 14,000.

The e-commerce site reveals that all customers can enjoy bumper rewards of up to Rs. 5,000. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can get up to 5 percent cashback. People using Amazon Pay UPI at the time of checkout can get flat Rs. 50 cashback on a minimum order of Rs. 750.

More discount offers and payment options can be accessed by visiting individual product pages. All offers are subject to terms and conditions. Notably, the coupons and other offers are applicable over and above the sale prices listed below.

Best Deals on Monitors During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

Product Name MRP Sale Price Buy Now Link
Philips 45B1U6900CH/94 45-Inch Curved Monitor Rs. 1,69,000 Rs. 76,000 Buy Now
LG ‎34GP63A 34-Inch Curved Gaming LED Monitor Rs. 49,000 Rs. 31,299 Buy Now
LG 34WR50QC 34-Inch Curved Ultra Wide Monitor Rs. 46,000 Rs. 27,499 Buy Now
LG Ultragear 32GS60QC 32-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor Rs. 28,000 Rs. 20,999 Buy Now
Dell 24-Inch P2425H Monitor Rs. 35,978 Rs. 14,499 Buy Now
MSI G255F 24.5-Inch FHD Gaming Monitor Rs. 23,999 Rs. 8,499 Buy Now
Acer Nitro VG240Y M3 23.8-Inch Gaming LCD Monitor Rs. 13,999 Rs. 7,729 Buy Now
LG 22-Inch FHD Monitor Rs. 14,000 Rs. 5,999 Buy Now
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
'Sanchar Saathi' App Launched to Fortify Telecom Security for Citizens

Related Stories

Best Deals on Monitor Deals to Consider During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Updated to Android 15 With AI Smart Drawer Feature
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Leaked Render Compares Thinness With Other Models
  3. Realme P3 5G Storage, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Best Deals on Soundbars You Can Grab During the Amazon Sale
  5. Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Surfaces on BIS Website Ahead of India Launch
  6. Nintendo Switch 2 Arrives This Year With Larger Screen, Revamped Joy Cons
  7. Vivo V50 Surfaces on NCC, Revealing Its Design and Battery Details
  8. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Dummy Units Give Us a Closer Look at a Familiar Design
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb Space Telescope Detects Supernova From 11.4 Billion Years Ago
  2. Two Private Lunar Landers Launch Aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 for Moon Missions
  3. 'Sanchar Saathi' App Launched to Fortify Telecom Security for Citizens
  4. Realme P3 5G RAM and Storage Configurations, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch in India
  5. Hinge Introduces AI-Powered Prompt Feedback to Help Users Improve Dating Profiles
  6. Malaysia Considers Crypto, Blockchain Policies After Discussions With UAE Government
  7. LOL: Last One Laughing Nederland Season 3 Now Streaming on Prime Video
  8. Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert to Live Stream on Disney+ Hotstar: Everything You Need to Know: Dates, Live Stream, and Special Travel Updates
  9. Alangu OTT Release: Tamil-Malayalam Action Thriller Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  10. Tree Crops Overlooked in Policies Despite Critical Role in Sustainability Goals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »