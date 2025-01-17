Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Get Up to 50 Percent Off on Printers from Canon, HP and More

Amazon offers a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000 on purchases made with SBI cards.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 January 2025 18:28 IST
Photo Credit: Epson

Epson Ecotank L3252 can be purchased at a discount on Amazon

  • Canon Pixma G2770 printer is priced at Rs. 8,449 during Amazon sale
  • SBI customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 14,000
  • Other benefits include coupons, no-cost EMI, and Amazon Pay cashback
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 has entered its fifth day in India and it ends on January 19. It offers buyers a chance to get their hands on a wide range of products across consumer electronics categories such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, and home appliances at considerably lower prices than their market rates. We have previously compiled a list of the best deals on everyday laptops and gaming laptops. But if you already have a laptop or a PC and are on the hunt for printers for your daily printing tasks, then the Amazon sale is a great avenue to purchase one. The e-commerce giant offers up to 50 percent off on printers from top brands such as Canon, Epson, HP, and more.

One of the most notable deals is live on the Canon Pixma G2770 Wired All-in-One printer. It is listed for Rs. 15,840 but is currently selling at an effective price of Rs. 8,449 during the Amazon sale. It is an ink-tank printer which has a maximum printing resolution of 4800 x 1200 dpi and comes with print, copy, and scan functions.

Buyers can also take advantage of bank offers, no-cost EMI options, cashbacks, and bumper rewards on the e-commerce platform. There's a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000 on purchases made with SBI cards. Further, Amazon is also offering a cashback of up to 5 percent on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards. Those who do not wish to pay the full price of the product upfront can avail of no-cost EMI options.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Printers

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Epson Ecotank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Rs. 17,999 Rs. 11,549 Buy Now
Xerox 3020 Laser Printer Rs. 21,215 Rs. 8,949 Buy Now
Canon Pixma G2770 Wired All-in-One Rs. 15,840 Rs. 8,449 Buy Now
Canon Pixma Wireless E477 Wireless All-in-One Rs. 8,449 Rs. 5,039 Buy Now
Canon Pixma MegaTank G3000 Wi-Fi All-in-One Rs. 18,295 Rs. 10,299 Buy Now
HP Smart Tank 589 Wi-Fi All-in-One Rs. 17,828 Rs. 10,299 Buy Now
HP Smart Tank 529 Wired All-in-One Rs. 14,552 Rs. 8,499 Buy Now
HP Laser 1008a Wired Rs. 14,204 Rs. 9,899 Buy Now
Brother DCP-T820DW Wi-Fi Duplex All-in-One Rs. 23,850 Rs. 17,749 Buy Now
Brother HL-L2321D Wired Duplex Laser Rs. 15,749 Rs. 10,439 Buy Now
HP Laser MFP 1188w Wireless Rs. 22,772 Rs. 15,749 Buy Now
Canon 6030W Laser Rs. 13,995 Rs. 10,349 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
