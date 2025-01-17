The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 has entered its fifth day in India and it ends on January 19. It offers buyers a chance to get their hands on a wide range of products across consumer electronics categories such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, and home appliances at considerably lower prices than their market rates. We have previously compiled a list of the best deals on everyday laptops and gaming laptops. But if you already have a laptop or a PC and are on the hunt for printers for your daily printing tasks, then the Amazon sale is a great avenue to purchase one. The e-commerce giant offers up to 50 percent off on printers from top brands such as Canon, Epson, HP, and more.

One of the most notable deals is live on the Canon Pixma G2770 Wired All-in-One printer. It is listed for Rs. 15,840 but is currently selling at an effective price of Rs. 8,449 during the Amazon sale. It is an ink-tank printer which has a maximum printing resolution of 4800 x 1200 dpi and comes with print, copy, and scan functions.

Buyers can also take advantage of bank offers, no-cost EMI options, cashbacks, and bumper rewards on the e-commerce platform. There's a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000 on purchases made with SBI cards. Further, Amazon is also offering a cashback of up to 5 percent on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards. Those who do not wish to pay the full price of the product upfront can avail of no-cost EMI options.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Printers

