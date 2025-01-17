Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 currently offers several discounts for customers looking to upgrade their smartphones. The sale event will end on January 19, which means buyers only have a couple of days to maximise their savings. We have already covered the best offers on several consumer electronics devices in recent days. In case you missed those early deals, still you can take advantage of the ongoing to pick up smartphones across all price ranges. You can also avail of bank offers to further sweeten the purchases.

Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 Sale: Credit Card and Cashback Offers

During the ongoing sale, smartphones from OEMs like OnePlus, Samsung, and Apple are available for purchase at more affordable prices, with up to 40 percent discounts on these handsets. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is listed for Rs.1,37,900, instead of Rs. 1,44,900.

Meanwhile, the budget Realme Narzo N61 model is up for sale with a price tag of Rs. 7,498, down from the original cost of Rs. 8,999, during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. The recently launched OnePlus 13 is selling for Rs. 64,999, instead of Rs. 72,999.

In addition to basic discounts, buyers can avail of bank offers, coupons, no-cost EMI options, and exchange deals. Amazon offers up to 10 percent instant discounts on SBI credit card and EMI transactions. Buyers can get cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card transactions as well. There are EMI options too.

Best Deals on Smartphones You Can Buy During Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 Sale

