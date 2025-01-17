Technology News
Top Discounts on Smartphones You Can Buy During Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 Sale

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max is currently priced at Rs.1,37,900, which lower than its listed price of Rs. 1,44,900.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 January 2025 20:51 IST
Top Discounts on Smartphones You Can Buy During Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 Sale

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 ends on January 19

  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 started on January 13
  • Amazon is offering exchange options during the sale
  • You can also avail of bank offers to further sweeten the purchases
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 currently offers several discounts for customers looking to upgrade their smartphones. The sale event will end on January 19, which means buyers only have a couple of days to maximise their savings. We have already covered the best offers on several consumer electronics devices in recent days. In case you missed those early deals, still you can take advantage of the ongoing to pick up smartphones across all price ranges. You can also avail of bank offers to further sweeten the purchases. 

Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 Sale: Credit Card and Cashback Offers

During the ongoing sale, smartphones from OEMs like OnePlusSamsung, and Apple are available for purchase at more affordable prices, with up to 40 percent discounts on these handsets. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is listed for Rs.1,37,900, instead of Rs. 1,44,900.

Meanwhile, the budget Realme Narzo N61 model is up for sale with a price tag of Rs. 7,498, down from the original cost of Rs. 8,999, during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. The recently launched OnePlus 13 is selling for Rs. 64,999, instead of Rs. 72,999. 

In addition to basic discounts, buyers can avail of bank offers, coupons, no-cost EMI options, and exchange deals. Amazon offers up to 10 percent instant discounts on SBI credit card and EMI transactions. Buyers can get cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card transactions as well. There are EMI options too.

Best Deals on Smartphones You Can Buy During Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 Sale

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Lava O3 Rs. 7,199 Rs. 5,579 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 16,499 Buy Now
Redmi A4 5G Rs. 10,999 Rs. 8,299 Buy Now
Realme GT 6T 5G Rs. 28,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 13R Rs. 42,999 Rs. 39,999 Buy Now
iQOO 12 5G Rs. 64,999 Rs. 47,999 Buy Now
Redmi Note 14 5G Rs. 21,999 Rs. 17,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra  Rs. 1,24,999 Rs. 69,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 13 Rs. 72,999 Rs. 64,999 Buy Now
iPhone 16 Rs. 79,900 Rs. 74,900 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
iQOO 12

iQOO 12

Read detailed iQOO 12 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon Sale, Sale Offers 2025

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon Sale, Sale Offers 2025
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Top Discounts on Smartphones You Can Buy During Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 Sale
