Technology News

Amazon Prime Day: Here's How to Get a Prime Subscription to Avail of Deals and Offers During the Sale

You can also get access to Amazon Prime without paying the entire subscription fee.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 July 2023 13:03 IST
Amazon Prime Day: Here's How to Get a Prime Subscription to Avail of Deals and Offers During the Sale

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023 will kick off on July 15 at midnight

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime membership price in India starts at Rs. 299 per month
  • The firm's annual Prime subscription offers better value for money
  • You can also get access to Amazon Prime through your telecom operator

Amazon Prime Day 2023 kicks off at midnight and the e-commerce giant is set to announce a range of deals, discounts, and offers on several products during the upcoming sale. You can already avail of "early sale" discounts on smartphones, TVs, and Amazon-branded devices, hours before the main sale goes live. However, the deals and offers during the two-day sale event that begins on July 15 will only be available to Prime subscribers. You can either sign up to become a Prime member with a monthly or annual subscription, or use an alternative method to get a subscription for free.

Amazon Prime subscription price in India

Ahead of the upcoming Prime Day 2023 sale, customers can choose to subscribe to Amazon Prime at Rs. 299 for one month, Rs. 599 for three months, and Rs. 1,499 for one year. If you plan to use the benefits of a Prime subscription — including one-day or same-day deliveries on some products and access to Prime Video and Prime Music — the annual subscription is the best option.

You can also opt for an Amazon Prime Lite subscription, which offers you a slightly watered-down version of the regular Prime membership benefits, such as lower resolution video streaming and longer waiting times for deliveries.

Meanwhile, the recently announced Amazon Prime Youth Offer will grant users between the ages of 18 and 24 the chance to avail of cashback of Rs. 150 and Rs. 750 on the monthly and annual plans. However, you'll need to verify your age within 15 days of activating your Prime membership in order to be eligible for the cashback offer. 

How to get free access to Amazon Prime in India

If you don't want to spend money on an Amazon Prime subscription, you can also try to become a Prime member for free. You can do this by subscribing for a free trial of Amazon Prime — as long as you provide payment details when you sign up. You can cancel your trial at any time before the trial runs out and Amazon won't charge your account. This method only works for new users, though.

If you previously had a Prime subscription or you've already availed of the free trial, you can again become a Prime member by opting for a different prepaid recharge plan on Airtel, Vi, and Jio that will grant you access to Amazon Prime. Similarly, postpaid plans from these operators also offer access to Amazon Prime.

Don't forget to check with your Internet provider about combo broadband plans that include a complimentary Prime membership. However, you should verify the details of these offers on the telecom provider's website, as the benefits of these plans are regularly updated while new plans offering these benefits are also introduced by these operators.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day, Prime Day, Prime Day 2023, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Collect Profits After Days of Laying Low, Most Altcoins Follow Suit

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day: Here's How to Get a Prime Subscription to Avail of Deals and Offers During the Sale
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day: Here Are the Best Early Deals Before the Sale Begins
  2. Live: Best Amazon Prime Day Early Deals of 2023
  3. Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISRO's Mission
  4. Nothing Phone 2 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro: Price, Specifications Comparison
  5. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Foxconn May Partner With TSMC, TMH to Set Up Fabrication Units in India
  7. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Android 13
  8. Honor Watch 4 With 1.75-Inch Display, e-SIM Support Launched: Check Price
  9. Infinix Hints at Plan to Copy the Nothing Phone 2, Carl Pei Reacts
  10. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to Fast X: 2023’s Biggest Movies on Streaming, VOD
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Series 'Kaala Paani' Announced, Starring Ashutosh Gowariker, Mona Singh
  2. EU Law to Bring Back User Replaceable Batteries on Smartphones by 2027: All Details
  3. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Collect Profits After Days of Laying Low, Most Altcoins Follow Suit
  4. The Trial, Foundation Season 2, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Now Available to Stream: Where to Watch, Details
  5. Nothing Phone 2 Design May Soon Be Cloned by Infinix for Upcoming Gaming Phone, Carl Pei Reacts
  6. Ripple Labs Wins SEC Case Over Sale of XRP Token on Public Exchanges
  7. France Has Agreed to Use UPI for Payments in Rupees, Says PM Modi
  8. Twitter Announces Plan to Share Advertising Revenue With Verified Content Creators
  9. Microsoft vs FTC: US Court Rejects FTC's Request to Halt Takeover of Call of Duty Maker Activision Blizzard
  10. iPhone Assembler Foxconn in Talks With TSMC and TMH to Set Up Semiconductor Fabrication Units in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.