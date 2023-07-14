Amazon Prime Day 2023 kicks off at midnight and the e-commerce giant is set to announce a range of deals, discounts, and offers on several products during the upcoming sale. You can already avail of "early sale" discounts on smartphones, TVs, and Amazon-branded devices, hours before the main sale goes live. However, the deals and offers during the two-day sale event that begins on July 15 will only be available to Prime subscribers. You can either sign up to become a Prime member with a monthly or annual subscription, or use an alternative method to get a subscription for free.

Amazon Prime subscription price in India

Ahead of the upcoming Prime Day 2023 sale, customers can choose to subscribe to Amazon Prime at Rs. 299 for one month, Rs. 599 for three months, and Rs. 1,499 for one year. If you plan to use the benefits of a Prime subscription — including one-day or same-day deliveries on some products and access to Prime Video and Prime Music — the annual subscription is the best option.

You can also opt for an Amazon Prime Lite subscription, which offers you a slightly watered-down version of the regular Prime membership benefits, such as lower resolution video streaming and longer waiting times for deliveries.

Meanwhile, the recently announced Amazon Prime Youth Offer will grant users between the ages of 18 and 24 the chance to avail of cashback of Rs. 150 and Rs. 750 on the monthly and annual plans. However, you'll need to verify your age within 15 days of activating your Prime membership in order to be eligible for the cashback offer.

How to get free access to Amazon Prime in India

If you don't want to spend money on an Amazon Prime subscription, you can also try to become a Prime member for free. You can do this by subscribing for a free trial of Amazon Prime — as long as you provide payment details when you sign up. You can cancel your trial at any time before the trial runs out and Amazon won't charge your account. This method only works for new users, though.

If you previously had a Prime subscription or you've already availed of the free trial, you can again become a Prime member by opting for a different prepaid recharge plan on Airtel, Vi, and Jio that will grant you access to Amazon Prime. Similarly, postpaid plans from these operators also offer access to Amazon Prime.

Don't forget to check with your Internet provider about combo broadband plans that include a complimentary Prime membership. However, you should verify the details of these offers on the telecom provider's website, as the benefits of these plans are regularly updated while new plans offering these benefits are also introduced by these operators.

