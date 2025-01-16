Technology News
English Edition

These Popular Smart TVs Are Discounted for Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2025

Buyers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card purchases during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 January 2025 17:32 IST
These Popular Smart TVs Are Discounted for Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2025

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 started on January 13

Highlights
  • Several smart TVs are discounted during Amazon's ongoing sale
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 will run till January 19
  • Customers can also use eligible bank cards for additional discounts
Advertisement

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is currently live on the e-commerce platform, and you can find great deals, offers, and discounts on a wide range of electronic items. Amazon is offering up to 65 percent discount on smart TVs and accessories from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, Sony and more. You can find new several smart TV models with great picture quality, immersive sound, quick installation procedure, and access to many streaming apps in the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025.

Furthermore, SBI card users can save up to 10 percent on the credit card or EMI purchases. Some notable deals include Samsung's 43-inch Vivid Pro LED TV, which is on sale for Rs. 30,490 during the ongoing sale — it was listed at Rs. 49,900 on the e-commerce platform.

Another notable deal sees TCL's 55-inch 4K Smart QLED TV, which is originally listed at Rs 1,29,900, drop to Rs. 36,990. As previously mentioned, besides the general discounts, SBI credit card and EMI transactions are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount. Buyers can make use of coupon discounts exchange discounts, and no-cost EMI offers. The sale will end on January 19

Best Deals on Popular Smart TVs During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

Product Name MRP Sale Price Amazon Link
Samsung 43-inch 4K Vivid Pro LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL Rs. 49,900 Rs. 30,490 Buy Now
Sony 55-inch Bravia 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B Rs.  99,900 Rs.  57,990 Buy Now
TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B  Rs. 1,29,900 Rs. 36,990 Buy Now
Xiaomi 43-inch A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV (L43MA-AUIN ) Rs. 42,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Now

LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (43UR7500PSC)
 		 Rs. 49,990 Rs. 28,990 Buy Now
Hisense 43-inch E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (43E6N) Rs. 44,999 Rs. 22,770 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon Great Republic Day, Sale Offers 2025
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo Find N5 Leaked Images Hint at Thinner Design, Redesigned Triple Camera Layout
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get Up to 40 Percent Off on Laptops from Asus, Dell and More

Related Stories

These Popular Smart TVs Are Discounted for Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  2. HMD Fusion Review
  3. OTT Releases This Week (Jan 13-Jan19): Paatal Lok Season 2 and More
  4. TCL Launches 'World's Largest' 115-inch QD-Mini LED 4K TV in India: See Price
  5. Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC With Up to 38 Hours Battery Life Debuts in India
  6. Top Deals on Smartwatches During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
  7. iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Tipped to Get Smaller Batteries
  8. Honor Magic 7 Pro Launched Globally, Magic 7 Lite Tags Along
  9. Oppo A5 Said to Surface on China's TENAA Website, Could Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. NOAA Confirms a Weak and 'Unusual' La Niña by Spring
  2. DMCC to Build 17-Storey 'Crypto Tower' in Dubai for Crypto, Web3 Firms
  3. ISRO Successfully Executes SpaDeX Docking Experiment, India Becomes Fourth Nation to Achieve the Feat
  4. Apple Loses Smartphone Sales Crown in China, Drops to Third in 2024
  5. Astronomers Discover Unusual X-Ray Oscillations From a Black Hole 100 Million Light-Years Away
  6. Oppo Find N5 Leaked Images Hint at Thinner Design, Redesigned Triple Camera Layout
  7. Retro Starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde OTT Rights Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Ramnagar Bunny OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Romantic Comedy Online?
  9. Laser Imaging Reveals Hidden 1,200-Year-Old Patterns on Chancay Mummies in Peru
  10. Once Upon a Time in Madras OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »