Technology News
English Edition

Top Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs 1 Lakh to Consider During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Find out how you can use your SBI credit card to get an additional discount during the Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 Sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 January 2025 20:03 IST
Top Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs 1 Lakh to Consider During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops are currently discounted during the Amazon sale

Advertisement

Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 is the e-commerce platform's first sale event of the year, and there are several offers on consumer electronics devices, smart home devices, computers, and smartphones to be availed of before the sale ends on January 19. During the ongoing Great Republic Day sale, you can pick up gaming laptops that were previously listed over Rs. 1 lakh, at discounted prices. However, if you really want to maximise your savings, make sure to complete your purchase using eligible credit cards for an additional discount.

Amazon Great Republic Day 2025: SBI Credit Card Offer Brings Additional Discount

You can purchase discounted gaming laptops during the Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 sale, but if you use an SBI credit card, you can get an additional 10 percent discount, which can lower the cost of your purchase by a considerable amount. On the other hand, if you exchange an eligible laptop, you can also lower the total cost, based on the model you are trading in.

During the Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 sale, you can purchase gaming laptops currently priced under Rs. 1 lakh, from brands including Acer, HP, MSI, Lenovo, Dell, and Asus. These laptops are equipped with recent Intel and AMD CPUs and run on Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

Best Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

  Product Name MRP Deal Price Amazon Link
1 Acer ALG (Intel Core i7-13620H) Rs. 1,05,999 Rs. 77,990 Buy Now
2 HP Victus (Intel Core i7-13620H) Rs. 1,18,668 Rs. 89,990 Buy Now
3 Lenovo LOQ 2024 (AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS) Rs. 1,27,990 Rs. 89,490 Buy Now
4 Dell G15-5530 (Intel Core i7-13650HX) Rs. 1,46,107 Rs. 85,490 Buy Now
5 HP Victus (Intel Core i7-12650H) Rs. 95,746 Rs. 80,990 Buy Now
6 Asus TUF Gaming F15 (Intel Core i7-12700H) Rs. 1,11,990 Rs. 80,990 Buy Now
7 HP Omen (AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS) Rs. 1,23,652 Rs. 99,990 Buy Now
8 Acer Nitro V (Intel Core i7-13620H) Rs. 1,15,999 Rs. 88,990 Buy Now
9 MSI Katana A17 AI (AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS) Rs. 1,29,900 Rs. 89,990 Buy Now
10 MSI Cyborg 15 AI (Intel Core Ultra 7 155H) Rs. 1,29,900 Rs. 89,990 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 sale, Amazon Sale, Sale Offers, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Best Offers on Premium Wireless Headphones During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

Related Stories

Top Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs 1 Lakh to Consider During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  2. HMD Fusion Review
  3. TCL Launches 'World's Largest' 115-inch QD-Mini LED 4K TV in India: See Price
  4. OTT Releases This Week (Jan 13-Jan19): Paatal Lok Season 2 and More
  5. Oppo Find N5 Design Surfaces in Leaked Images; Might Look Like This
  6. iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Tipped to Get Smaller Batteries
#Latest Stories
  1. Flower of Evil OTT Release Date: Gripping K-Drama to Stream on This OTT Platform
  2. Anuja Short Film: Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga's Project to Release on Netflix
  3. DJI Flip All-in-One Vlog Camera Drone With 4K Video Support, AI-Powered Subject Tracking Launched
  4. Google Workspace Subscription Prices Hiked, Gemini AI Features Added to All Plans
  5. NOAA Confirms a Weak and 'Unusual' La Niña by Spring
  6. DMCC to Build 17-Storey 'Crypto Tower' in Dubai for Crypto, Web3 Firms
  7. Apple Reportedly Enters List of Top Five Smartphone Brands in India for the First Time
  8. ISRO Successfully Executes SpaDeX Docking Experiment, India Becomes Fourth Nation to Achieve the Feat
  9. Apple Loses Smartphone Sales Crown in China, Drops to Third in 2024
  10. Astronomers Discover Unusual X-Ray Oscillations From a Black Hole 100 Million Light-Years Away
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »