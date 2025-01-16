Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 is the e-commerce platform's first sale event of the year, and there are several offers on consumer electronics devices, smart home devices, computers, and smartphones to be availed of before the sale ends on January 19. During the ongoing Great Republic Day sale, you can pick up gaming laptops that were previously listed over Rs. 1 lakh, at discounted prices. However, if you really want to maximise your savings, make sure to complete your purchase using eligible credit cards for an additional discount.

Amazon Great Republic Day 2025: SBI Credit Card Offer Brings Additional Discount

You can purchase discounted gaming laptops during the Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 sale, but if you use an SBI credit card, you can get an additional 10 percent discount, which can lower the cost of your purchase by a considerable amount. On the other hand, if you exchange an eligible laptop, you can also lower the total cost, based on the model you are trading in.

During the Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 sale, you can purchase gaming laptops currently priced under Rs. 1 lakh, from brands including Acer, HP, MSI, Lenovo, Dell, and Asus. These laptops are equipped with recent Intel and AMD CPUs and run on Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

Best Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

