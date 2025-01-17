Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Price in India Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Price in India Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung Galaxy S25 is tipped to cost Rs. 84,999 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 January 2025 19:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Price in India Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was released with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,29,999

Highlights
  • A new leak has revealed the alleged pricing of Galaxy S25 series
  • Samsung could bump up the starting price of Galaxy S25 series
  • The new series could be launched on January 22
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is scheduled to take place on January 22 and the purported Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to debut during the launch event. As the event date nears, more details about the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra are surfacing online. A new leak sheds some light on the pricing of the company's next Galaxy S series of smartphones. The new series could end up being more expensive than the Galaxy S24 series in India, across all configurations.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price in India (Leaked)

X (formerly Twitter) user Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) leaked the purported Indian pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. The upcoming Galaxy S25 model is tipped to cost Rs. 84,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. Meanwhile, the 12GB+512GB variant could be priced at Rs. 94,999. Last year, the Galaxy S24 started at Rs. 74,999 for the 8GB+128GB model.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25+ will start at Rs. 1,04,999 for the 12GB+256GB model while, according Vats, which is higher than the Rs. 99,999 starting price of the Galaxy S24+. The 12GB+512GB variant will cost Rs. 1,14,999, according to Vats.

The top-end Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to cost Rs. 1,34,999 for the 12GB+256GB model, while the 16GB+512GB variant could be priced at Rs. 1,44,999, and the top-of-the-line 16GB+1TB model could be priced at Rs. 1,64,999. In comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra was priced at Rs. 1,29,999 for the base 256GB storage option.

The leak indicates that Samsung could bring a slight price increase for all variants in the new lineup. The adoption of the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is speculated to be a key factor driving the price of Samsung's smartphones higher that last year's models.

Samsung is all set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22. The firm is currently accepting reservations for the new Galaxy S series smartphones in India through the company's India website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and online and offline retail stores.

 

 

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24+

Samsung Galaxy S24+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display with QHD+ resolution
  • Very good performance
  • Good cameras all around
  • Great build quality
  • 12GB RAM
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Heats up under heavy use
  • No auto-focus in ultra-wide camera
  • No fast charger in box
  • Battery life is not great
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor deca-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, Samsung Galaxy S24
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Best Deals on AI PCs During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Price in India Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Might Cost in India
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Updated to Android 15 With AI Smart Drawer Feature
  3. Realme P3 5G Storage, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch in India
  4. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Dummy Units Give Us a Closer Look at a Familiar Design
  5. Barroz OTT Release: Where to Watch Mohanlal Starrer Movie Online?
  6. Apple Store App Launches in India With a Tailored Shopping Experience
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Leaked Render Compares Thinness With Other Models
  8. WhatsApp Targeted by Russian Hackers Seeking Data on Ukraine
  9. Alangu Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  10. Best Deals on Soundbars You Can Grab During the Amazon Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Barroz OTT Release: Where to Watch Mohanlal Starrer Movie Online?
  2. Azaad OTT Release: Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan Starrer Might Stream on Netflix
  3. James Webb Space Telescope Detects Supernova From 11.4 Billion Years Ago
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Price in India Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
  5. Two Private Lunar Landers Launch Aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 for Moon Missions
  6. 'Sanchar Saathi' App Launched to Fortify Telecom Security for Citizens
  7. Realme P3 5G RAM and Storage Configurations, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch in India
  8. Hinge Introduces AI-Powered Prompt Feedback to Help Users Improve Dating Profiles
  9. Malaysia Considers Crypto, Blockchain Policies After Discussions With UAE Government
  10. LOL: Last One Laughing Nederland Season 3 Now Streaming on Prime Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »