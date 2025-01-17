Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is scheduled to take place on January 22 and the purported Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to debut during the launch event. As the event date nears, more details about the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra are surfacing online. A new leak sheds some light on the pricing of the company's next Galaxy S series of smartphones. The new series could end up being more expensive than the Galaxy S24 series in India, across all configurations.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price in India (Leaked)

X (formerly Twitter) user Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) leaked the purported Indian pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. The upcoming Galaxy S25 model is tipped to cost Rs. 84,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. Meanwhile, the 12GB+512GB variant could be priced at Rs. 94,999. Last year, the Galaxy S24 started at Rs. 74,999 for the 8GB+128GB model.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25+ will start at Rs. 1,04,999 for the 12GB+256GB model while, according Vats, which is higher than the Rs. 99,999 starting price of the Galaxy S24+. The 12GB+512GB variant will cost Rs. 1,14,999, according to Vats.

The top-end Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to cost Rs. 1,34,999 for the 12GB+256GB model, while the 16GB+512GB variant could be priced at Rs. 1,44,999, and the top-of-the-line 16GB+1TB model could be priced at Rs. 1,64,999. In comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra was priced at Rs. 1,29,999 for the base 256GB storage option.

The leak indicates that Samsung could bring a slight price increase for all variants in the new lineup. The adoption of the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is speculated to be a key factor driving the price of Samsung's smartphones higher that last year's models.

Samsung is all set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22. The firm is currently accepting reservations for the new Galaxy S series smartphones in India through the company's India website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and online and offline retail stores.