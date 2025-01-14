Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is currently live for all users in India. A wide range of products like electronic devices and personal gadgets, including smartphones, tablets, headphones, and gaming laptops, are offered at considerably lower prices than usual during the sale. Here, we have compiled a list of the best deals on gaming accessories that you can check out. Notably, the sale began for Prime users at midnight on January 13 and at noon on the same day for everyone else.

Customers can avail of additional benefits like bank and exchange offers, as well as coupon discounts to lower the already discounted prices. They can avail of no-cost EMI options on select purchases. The e-commerce site confirms that SBI customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 14,000. SBI credit and debit card holders can get other benefits as well.

Bumper rewards of up to Rs. 5,000 are being offered to all shoppers during the sale. Details about more discount offers and payment options are detailed on the individual product pages. Notably, all offers are inclusive of terms and conditions. These additional offers are applicable over and above the sale prices listed below.

Best Gaming Accessory Deals in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025:

Product Name MRP Sale Price Buy Now Link WD_Black SN850X NVMe SSD Gaming Storage 2TB Rs. 26,400 Rs. 14,999 Buy Now Acer Nitro VG240Y M3 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD Gaming LCD Monitor Rs. 13,999 Rs. 7,729 Buy Now HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headphones Rs. 12,987 Rs. 6,649 Buy Now HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Rs. 11,687 Rs. 6,399 Buy Now Sony DualSense Wireless Controller Rs. 6,390 Rs. 5,679 Buy Now EvoFox Deck Smartphone Gamepad Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,899 Buy Now EvoFox Ronin TKL Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,799 Buy Now Kreo Chimera RGB USB Wireless Gaming Mouse Rs. 4,000 Rs. 2,149 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.