Samsung Black Friday Sale will kick off on November 24 in India. The four-day sale will bring discounts on a slew of smartphones including the latest Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy S22. Besides smartphones, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Watch 5 series will also see price cuts in the upcoming sale. Samsung will offer mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and accessories with no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts during the sale. The South Korean electronics brand has also partnered with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and SBI to offer additional discounts on purchases made using their cards and EMI transactions.

The Samsung Black Friday Sale will begin on November 24 and will end on November 28. Some product discounts have already been revealed in the run-up to the sale. Samsung is offering additional cashback on purchases made via Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and SBI bank cards and EMI transactions.

To begin with, released in February this year, Samsung's premium Galaxy S22 series will see price cuts during the Black Friday sale. The starting price of Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones will be below Rs. 60,000 for the base variants. The Galaxy S22 was originally priced at Rs. 72,999 at launch. Interested buyers can also swap an old smartphone to get additional discount.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have a starting price of Rs. 80,999 (including bank offers) during the upcoming sale, instead of the current listed rate of Rs. Rs. 89,999. The older Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be grabbed for Rs. 67,999, down from Rs. 69,999. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, on the other hand, will be available for Rs. 1,44,999, down from the original starting price of Rs. 1,54,99 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. These prices include bank discounts and offers that will be live during the sale.

During the upcoming sale, Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G can be purchased by paying Rs. 42,999 (including bank offers). At the time of writing, the handset is listed with a starting price of Rs. 44,999 for the base model. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy F23 5G can be grabbed during the sale for Rs. 14,649 (including bank offers). The handset currently has a starting price tag of Rs. 15,999.

Besides these, Samsung's 65-inch Frame QLED ultra HD smart TV, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition, Galaxy M13, Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy Tab A8 (Wi-Fi), and Tab S6 Lite 2022 (Wi-Fi) will also see price cuts in the upcoming Black Friday Sale. The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro will be available at discounted prices and combo deals as well. Audio products like Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Galaxy Buds 2, and Galaxy Buds Live can also be purchased after availing discounts.

