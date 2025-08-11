Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 is scheduled to start this week and will be live over the coming weekend, according to the e-commerce platform. The company has also revealed bank offers for the five-day-long sale event, and Flipkart customers can purchase various consumer electronics and home appliances, such as phones, smartwatches, laptops, televisions, and more from a range brands at discounted prices. The teaser image posted by the company confirms discounts on brands like Samsung, Motorola, Vivo, Asus, HP, TCL, at relatively low prices. While the landing page calls it the Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025, the banner dubs it as the Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025, which recently concluded.

As per the dedicated landing page for its upcoming sale event, the Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 will start this week on Wednesday, August 13, and will end on Monday, August 17. During the five-day sale event, the company will offer a 10 percent discount to Canara Bank credit and debit card holders, along with cashback offers and exchange bonuses that can be applied on top of the bank offer.

Apart from the electronics, the Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 will also provide discounts and cashback offers on casual, traditional, and formal apparel, furniture, kitchen essentials, watches, sunglasses, and jewelry.

However, there seems to be some confusion regarding the name of the sale event. While the landing page and its URL call it the Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025, its banner has listed the sale event as the Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025.

The e-commerce platform recently held its Freedom Sale 2025, during which the company gave early access to Plus and VIP subscribers, before it was made live for everyone else. The sale event started on August 1 and ended a few days ago. The Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 seems to be an extension of the Freedom Day 2025 sale.

While the landing page calls it Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025, the landing page dubs it as the Freedom Day Sale 2025

Photo Credit: Flipkart

While the sale was live, Flipkart offered 78 “Freedom Deals” to buyers, as part of the event. Customers were also able to avail of an instant discount of 15 percent on select credit and debit cards from partner banks. Meanwhile, the Flipkart Plus customers were able to get an additional 10 percent discount with Super Coins.

