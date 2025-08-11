Technology News
English Edition

Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 Date: Know More about Product Discounts and Bank Offers

Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 will end on August 18.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 August 2025 15:42 IST
Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 Date: Know More about Product Discounts and Bank Offers

Photo Credit: Reuters

Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 will offer bank discounts to Canara Bank customers

Highlights
  • Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 will begin this week
  • Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 recently concluded
  • Flipkart will offer a 10 percent instant discount on select credit cards
Advertisement

Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 is scheduled to start this week and will be live over the coming weekend, according to the e-commerce platform. The company has also revealed bank offers for the five-day-long sale event, and Flipkart customers can purchase various consumer electronics and home appliances, such as phones, smartwatches, laptops, televisions, and more from a range brands at discounted prices. The teaser image posted by the company confirms discounts on brands like Samsung, Motorola, Vivo, Asus, HP, TCL, at relatively low prices. While the landing page calls it the Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025, the banner dubs it as the Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025, which recently concluded.

Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 Date, Bank Offers

As per the dedicated landing page for its upcoming sale event, the Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 will start this week on Wednesday, August 13, and will end on Monday, August 17. During the five-day sale event, the company will offer a 10 percent discount to Canara Bank credit and debit card holders, along with cashback offers and exchange bonuses that can be applied on top of the bank offer.

Apart from the electronics, the Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 will also provide discounts and cashback offers on casual, traditional, and formal apparel, furniture, kitchen essentials, watches, sunglasses, and jewelry.

However, there seems to be some confusion regarding the name of the sale event. While the landing page and its URL call it the Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025, its banner has listed the sale event as the Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025.

The e-commerce platform recently held its Freedom Sale 2025, during which the company gave early access to Plus and VIP subscribers, before it was made live for everyone else. The sale event started on August 1 and ended a few days ago. The Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 seems to be an extension of the Freedom Day 2025 sale.

flipkart independence day sale 2025 inline Flipkart

While the landing page calls it Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025, the landing page dubs it as the Freedom Day Sale 2025
Photo Credit: Flipkart

 

While the sale was live, Flipkart offered 78 “Freedom Deals” to buyers, as part of the event. Customers were also able to avail of an instant discount of 15 percent on select credit and debit cards from partner banks. Meanwhile, the Flipkart Plus customers were able to get an additional 10 percent discount with Super Coins.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025, Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 deals, Flipkart offers, Flipkart
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Tesla Opens First Experience Centre in New Delhi’s Aerocity; Four V4 Superchargers Established On-Site
Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 Date: Know More about Product Discounts and Bank Offers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Teased Again as iQOO Prepares to Launch Its Next Flagship Phone
  2. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Launched in India With Built-In Fan, 7,000mAh Battery
  3. These iPhone 17 Models Could Be More Expensive Than Last Year's Models
  4. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Launched in India With This Price Tag
  5. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Listed on Google Play Console, Might Debut Soon
  6. Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 Will Start on This Date
  7. Sony WF-C710N Review: Best Noise Cancellation Deal from Sony
  8. Man Ends up in the Hospital After Seeking Health Advice from ChatGPT
  9. Redmi Pad 2 Review: The Budget Tablet Done Right
  10. Realme P4 Series To Launch in India On This Date; Price Range Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Smartphone Shipments in India Grew 7.3 Percent YoY in Q2 2025; Vivo Retains Top Spot
  2. Microsoft Faces Lawsuit Over Decision to End Windows 10 Support
  3. Oppo Find X9 Ultra to Feature Bigger Dual-Cell Battery Than Find X8 Ultra, Tipster Claims
  4. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console Ahead of Debut
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Live Image Surfaces on Safety Korea Database in Sign of Imminent Launch
  6. ChatGPT’s Health Advice Sends 60-Year-Old Man to the Hospital, Raises Questions on Its Reliability
  7. iPhone 17 Series to Debut at Higher Prices Than iPhone 16 Lineup, Analyst Says
  8. iPhone 17 Series Screen Protector Leak Hints at Display Sizes; iPhone 17 Air Could Surpass Pro Model in Size
  9. Gemini Live Integration With Google Calendar, Maps and Tasks App Finally Rolling Out
  10. Honor X7c 5G India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Debut With 50-Megapixel Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »