Best All-in-One Laser Printers with Scanners 2026 in India

Laser printers remain a good choice for fast, reliable, and economical printing at home, in the office, and among small businesses. As opposed to inkjet models, a laser printer uses a machine that relies on toner and heat-based technology, which means it will turn in better performances for high-volume workloads and give consistent quality in the output. Brands such as HP, Brother, Canon, Epson, and Ricoh have developed all-in-one laser printers over the years that can handle printing, scanning, copying, and even faxing in one machine.

Benefits of All-in-One Laser Printer / Best Laser Printer for High-Volume Scanning and Printing

An all-in-one laser jet printer is built for handling heavy print volumes with ease, so it can be a great buy for offices as well as heavy users. One great benefit offered by a laser jet printer is its speed, as it prints pages faster compared to inkjet printers, which becomes a great advantage when it comes to the printing of bigger documents or reports.

Another great advantage of using a laser jet printer is its eco-friendly nature regarding the prints produced, since its cartridges last longer, thereby having a reduced cost per page print compared to other printers available on the market.

An all-in-one laser jet scanner helps in streamlining tasks as it enables quick scanning of documents as well as IDs due to its automatic document feeders attached to it with great efficiency.

Best All-in-One Laser Printers with Scanners

HP Laser MFP 323dnw

The HP Laser MFP 323dnw is a monochrome all-in-one laser printer that supports printing, scanning, and copying. It offers automatic duplex printing, wireless and Ethernet connectivity, and a decent paper handling capacity, making it suitable for small offices and work-from-home setups.

HP Laser MFP 323dnw Price in India

The HP Laser MFP 323dnw is priced at around Rs. 21,999 in India and is available for purchase via the HP website and Amazon.

Brother HL-L2321D

The Brother HL-L2321D is a single-function monochrome laser printer designed for fast and reliable document printing. It supports automatic duplex printing, delivers consistent text quality, and is well-suited for users who need high-volume printing at low operating costs.

Brother HL-L2321D Price in India

The Brother HL-L2321D is available in India for approximately Rs. 12,749 via Amazon.

Canon imageCLASS MF3010

Canon's imageCLASS MF3010 is a compact all-in-one laser printer that offers print, scan, and copy functions. It focuses on simplicity and sharp text output, making it a practical option for home offices and small workspaces with light to moderate printing needs.

Canon imageCLASS MF3010 Price in India

The Canon imageCLASS MF3010 is priced at around Rs. 15,999 in India and can be purchased via the Canon online store and Amazon.

Brother DCP-L2520D

The Brother DCP-L2520D is a multifunction monochrome laser printer that combines printing, scanning, and copying in a single device. It supports automatic duplex printing and is designed for offices that require efficient document handling and dependable long-term performance.

Brother DCP-L2520D Price in India

The Brother DCP-L2520D is priced at around Rs. 19,999 in India and can be purchased via Amazon.

HP Color Laser 178nw

The HP Color Laser 178nw is a business-focused all-in-one colour laser printer with print, scan, and copy capabilities. It supports duplex printing, wireless connectivity, and fast print speeds, making it suitable for teams that regularly handle office documents.

HP Color Laser 178nw Price in India

The HP Color Laser 178nw is listed at approximately Rs. 36,999 in India. It can be purchased via Amazon and the HP online store.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.