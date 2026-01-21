Technology News
Best Laser Printers with Scanners That You Can Buy in India Right Now

Here are the best laser printers with built-scanners from top brands like HP, Canon, and Brother in India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 January 2026 17:51 IST
Best Laser Printers with Scanners That You Can Buy in India Right Now

Photo Credit: HP

Laser printers are suitable for heavy-duty workloads and offer lower long-term costs

Highlights
  • Laser printers with scanners suit users who print and scan frequently
  • HP 303dw is an affordable monochrome printer with duplex support
  • Canon MF3010 is compact and ideal for light home office use
If you've ever shopped for a new printer, then the market is filled with a plethora of choices. There are printers for various use cases, workloads, specialist needs, and different technologies. Being spoiled for choice is a good thing, but it also becomes confusing to select the optimal model that suits your needs. While budget ink-tank printers can fulfil basic needs for printing at home, laser printers position themselves as a more practical choice for those who require fast printing. There are also laser printers in the market equipped with scanning capabilities, enabling you to easily digitise documents.

There are brands available in the market, such as HP, Canon, and Brother, which provide a variety of laser printers with scanners. These printers range from entry-level printers to heavy-duty printers.

Who Should Buy a Laser Printer with Scanner?

For those who scan and print frequently, laser printers with built-in scanners can provide efficiency in terms of printing speed and quality. Whether you are a home office worker, freelancer or student working on a project, these types of laser printers will help you get your work done faster while producing high-quality prints. Another benefit of laser printers is their ability to be shared by multiple family members. As opposed to inkjet printers, laser printers are more efficient in handling a greater volume of printing, making them easier to use.

For black and white printing and standard document scanning, you'll find that a laser printer-scanner combination will provide you with superior service and reduced overall costs.

Best Laser Printers with Scanner in India (2026)

HP 303dw

The HP 303dw Wireless Laser Printer is a good option to consider for those who need a low-cost monochrome printer that can handle duplex printing. It is a multi-function printer, meaning it offers print, scan, and copy functions. The printing capabilities of this printer make it a good choice for small business users working from home or small offices.

HP 303dw Price in India

The HP Laser MFP 303dnw is priced at around Rs. 15,999 in India and is available for purchase via the HP website and Amazon.

HP Color Laser 178nw

The HP Color Laser 178nw is a business-focused all-in-one colour laser printer with print, scan, and copy capabilities. It supports duplex printing, wireless connectivity, and fast print speeds, making it suitable for teams that regularly handle office documents.

HP Color Laser 178nw Price in India

The HP Color Laser 178nw is listed at approximately Rs. 41,000 in India. It can be purchased via Amazon and the HP online store.

Canon imageCLASS MF3010

Canon's imageCLASS MF3010 is a compact all-in-one laser printer that offers print, scan, and copy functions. It focuses on simplicity and sharp text output, making it a practical option for home offices and small workspaces with light to moderate printing needs.

Canon imageCLASS MF3010 Price in India

The Canon imageCLASS MF3010 is priced at around Rs. 15,999 in India and can be purchased via the Canon online store and Amazon.

Brother HL-L3280CDW

The Brother HL-L3280CDW is another compact colour laser printer that combines printing, scanning and copying in one unit. It comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, supporting wireless printing from multiple devices. The Brother HL-L3280CDW also supports automatic duplex printing and has a 250-sheet input tray for moderate workloads.

Brother HL-L2321D Price in India

The Brother HL-L2321D is available in India for approximately Rs. 12,749 via Amazon.

Xerox 3025

The Xerox 3025 is another all-in-one laser printer for reliable printing, scanning and copying needs. The printer supports up to 150 sheets in its input tray, making it suitable for home offices and small workgroups. Its monochrome laser engine delivers black-and-white text documents and clean scans. The integrated scanner helps digitise paperwork quickly.

Xerox 3025 Price in India

Xerox 3025 price in India is set at about Rs. 12,599 and can be purchased online via Amazon.

FAQs

Q. Is a laser printer with a scanner good for home use?

Yes, a laser printer with a built-in scanner is suitable for home use, especially for users who print frequently. It offers faster printing, sharper text, and lower cost per page compared to inkjet printers.

Q. Are laser scanners better than inkjet scanners?

Laser printer scanners are comparably better than inkjet scanners for document scanning. They excel at scanning text documents quickly and clearly.

Q. What is the running cost of a laser printer with a scanner?

Laser printers generally have a lower running cost per page because toner cartridges last much longer than ink cartridges. While the upfront cost is higher, long-term expenses are usually lower, even for high-volume printing.

Best Laser Printers with Scanners That You Can Buy in India Right Now
