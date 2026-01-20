Technology News
English Edition

Laser and LaserJet Budget-Friendly Printer Price List in India From HP, Canon, and More

Here's an up-to-date look at the latest prices from HP, Canon, and other brands to help you choose a budget-friendly laser and laserjet printer.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2026 19:11 IST
Laser and LaserJet Budget-Friendly Printer Price List in India From HP, Canon, and More

Photo Credit: HP

Laser and LaserJet Printer Price List 2026

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • HP and Canon lead the budget laser printer segment in India
  • Auto duplex and Wi-Fi features appear in affordable laser models
  • Compact mono printers suit everyday document printing needs
Advertisement

Laser and laserjet printers remain a preferred option in India for homes, offices, and small businesses that need quick print speeds, crisp text quality, and dependable performance over time. In 2026, brands like HP, Canon, and others offer a broad selection of laser printers to suit different requirements, ranging from compact monochrome units for routine document printing to advanced multifunction models that support scanning, copying, and wireless printing. Compared to inkjet alternatives, laser printers are commonly chosen for higher print volumes due to their lower running costs and consistent output.

LaserJet Printer Price List 2026

This price list compiles the latest laser and LaserJet printer prices in India for 2026, spanning the budget price segment and usage scenarios. It includes options built for home offices, small workgroups, and larger teams, with features such as automatic double-sided printing, Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, mobile printing support, and power-efficient operation. If you are searching for a budget-friendly printer, this list provides an updated overview of current pricing from HP, Canon, and other major brands to help guide your buying decision.

Budget-Friendly Laserjet Printer Prices for Home

HP 303d Auto Duplex Laser Printer

The HP 303d is an auto-duplex laser printer designed for everyday office and home use. It connects through a Hi-Speed USB 2.0 port and is suitable for both low and high print volumes. The printer delivers print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute, making it practical for regular document printing.

It comes with a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray, which reduces the need for frequent paper refills. The HP 303d uses the 181A Black Original Laser Toner Cartridge and produces sharp, consistent text output. It supports multiple paper sizes, including A4, A5, B5, oficio, and common envelope formats such as DL and C5.

HP 303d Auto Duplex Laser Printer Price in India

The HP 303d Auto Duplex Laser Printer costs Rs. 13,999 in India and is available for purchase via the official website and e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart.

HP Laser 1008w Printer

The HP Laser 1008w is a single-function laser printer made for basic printing needs at home or in small offices. It supports both Wi-Fi and Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity, giving you the option to print wirelessly or through a wired connection.

The printer delivers print speeds of up to 20 pages per minute, with the first page coming out in about 8.3 seconds. It uses HP Laser Black print cartridges that offer a yield of up to 1,500 pages and produce clear, sharp text for everyday documents. The HP Laser 1008w comes with a one-year warranty and access to customer support through phone and chat. It is designed to work only with original HP cartridges, and firmware updates are used to maintain this compatibility.

HP Laser 1008w Printer Price in India

In India, the HP Laser 1008w Printer is offered at a price of Rs. 13,299, and it is sold via the company's website and e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

PANTUM P2512W Laser Printer

The Pantum P2512W is a single-function laser printer built for everyday document printing. It offers print speeds of up to 22 pages per minute on A4 paper and up to 23 pages per minute on letter size, which is suitable for regular home or office use.

The printer has a compact design and measures 337 x 220 x 178mm, so it fits easily on most desks. It features a metal frame for added durability. You can connect to it using USB or Wi-Fi, and it also supports mobile printing. Setup is straightforward, with a simple one-step driver installation. The Pantum P2512W ships with a starter toner cartridge rated for around 1,600 pages at standard coverage. It comes with a one-year warranty and access to Pantum's online customer support.

PANTUM P2512W Laser Printer Price in India

The PANTUM P2512W Single-Function Laser Printer is currently priced in India at Rs. 10,500.

Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W Wi-Fi Mono Printer

The Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W is a Wi-Fi-enabled mono laser printer designed for basic printing needs. It uses Canon's On-Demand Fixing Technology, which allows the printer to warm up quickly and produce the first print faster while using less power than traditional fusing systems.

You can print wirelessly from your phone or computer using Canon's mobile printing app, making it easier to handle documents, photos, and emails. The printer uses an all-in-one toner cartridge that combines the drum, cleaning unit, and toner, which simplifies maintenance and cartridge replacement. It also supports low-power consumption with sleep mode and auto shutdown options. Wi-Fi setup is simple through the WPS button, and the printer relies on UFR II LT processing to reduce the need for additional onboard memory.

Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W Wi-Fi Mono Printer Price in India

Currently, the Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W Wi-Fi Mono Printer can be bought at Rs. 13,160 in India.

Canon imageCLASS LBP6030B Mono Printer

The Canon imageCLASS LBP6030B is a mono laser printer designed for everyday document printing. It uses an all-in-one toner cartridge that combines the drum, toner, and cleaning unit, which keeps maintenance simple and reduces the effort needed for replacements.

Printing tasks are handled using Canon's UFR II LT print language, which makes use of your computer's processing power instead of relying on extra memory in the printer. The printer also features On-Demand Fixing Technology, allowing it to warm up quickly and deliver the first page faster while consuming less power. To further manage energy use, it supports sleep mode and automatic shutdown when left idle.

Canon imageCLASS LBP6030B Mono Printer Price in India

The Canon imageCLASS LBP6030B Mono Printer is listed at an effective price of Rs. 11,999 via the company's website and Amazon.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Laser Printer Price List 2026, LaserJet Printer Price List 2026, Printer Price List 2026, Printer Price List in India
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Upgrades Bixby With Perplexity-Powered AI Features, Takes Page Out of Apple’s Playbook
Laser and LaserJet Budget-Friendly Printer Price List in India From HP, Canon, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200T With Zeiss Cameras to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Leak Reveals Full Specifications Ahead of Launch
  3. Here's When the Realme P4 Power 5G Will Launch in India
  4. OnePlus 16 May Launch With These Display, Battery and Camera Upgrades
  5. Xiaomi 18 Series Could Get Periscope Telephoto Lens as Standard
  6. Samsung Takes the Apple Route With Perplexity-Powered Bixby Features
  7. Google Pixel 10a Leak Suggests No Price Hike Over Pixel 9a
  8. iQOO 15R Will Be Launched in India Soon, Company Confirms
  9. OpenAI Offer: ChatGPT Plus Is Now Free for One Month
  10. Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Upgrades Bixby With Perplexity-Powered AI Features, Takes Page Out of Apple’s Playbook
  2. Google Reportedly Working On New Live Features and Agentic Mode for Gemini Assistant
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro RAM and Storage Options, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  4. Eddington Arrives on OTT: What You Need to Know About Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Starrer Thriller
  5. Red Magic 11 Air Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite, RedCore R4 Gaming Chip and 7,000mAh Battery
  6. Nikosh Chhaya Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Bengali Horror Series
  7. Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  8. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Full Specifications Including Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Leaked
  9. Splitsville Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Know Everything About This American Dark Comedy
  10. Xiaomi 18 Series to Offer Periscope Telephoto Lens, Wireless Charging Across All Models, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »