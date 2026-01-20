Laser and LaserJet Printer Price List 2026

Laser and laserjet printers remain a preferred option in India for homes, offices, and small businesses that need quick print speeds, crisp text quality, and dependable performance over time. In 2026, brands like HP, Canon, and others offer a broad selection of laser printers to suit different requirements, ranging from compact monochrome units for routine document printing to advanced multifunction models that support scanning, copying, and wireless printing. Compared to inkjet alternatives, laser printers are commonly chosen for higher print volumes due to their lower running costs and consistent output.

LaserJet Printer Price List 2026

This price list compiles the latest laser and LaserJet printer prices in India for 2026, spanning the budget price segment and usage scenarios. It includes options built for home offices, small workgroups, and larger teams, with features such as automatic double-sided printing, Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, mobile printing support, and power-efficient operation. If you are searching for a budget-friendly printer, this list provides an updated overview of current pricing from HP, Canon, and other major brands to help guide your buying decision.

Budget-Friendly Laserjet Printer Prices for Home

HP 303d Auto Duplex Laser Printer

The HP 303d is an auto-duplex laser printer designed for everyday office and home use. It connects through a Hi-Speed USB 2.0 port and is suitable for both low and high print volumes. The printer delivers print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute, making it practical for regular document printing.

It comes with a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray, which reduces the need for frequent paper refills. The HP 303d uses the 181A Black Original Laser Toner Cartridge and produces sharp, consistent text output. It supports multiple paper sizes, including A4, A5, B5, oficio, and common envelope formats such as DL and C5.

HP 303d Auto Duplex Laser Printer Price in India

The HP 303d Auto Duplex Laser Printer costs Rs. 13,999 in India and is available for purchase via the official website and e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart.

HP Laser 1008w Printer

The HP Laser 1008w is a single-function laser printer made for basic printing needs at home or in small offices. It supports both Wi-Fi and Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity, giving you the option to print wirelessly or through a wired connection.

The printer delivers print speeds of up to 20 pages per minute, with the first page coming out in about 8.3 seconds. It uses HP Laser Black print cartridges that offer a yield of up to 1,500 pages and produce clear, sharp text for everyday documents. The HP Laser 1008w comes with a one-year warranty and access to customer support through phone and chat. It is designed to work only with original HP cartridges, and firmware updates are used to maintain this compatibility.

HP Laser 1008w Printer Price in India

In India, the HP Laser 1008w Printer is offered at a price of Rs. 13,299, and it is sold via the company's website and e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

PANTUM P2512W Laser Printer

The Pantum P2512W is a single-function laser printer built for everyday document printing. It offers print speeds of up to 22 pages per minute on A4 paper and up to 23 pages per minute on letter size, which is suitable for regular home or office use.

The printer has a compact design and measures 337 x 220 x 178mm, so it fits easily on most desks. It features a metal frame for added durability. You can connect to it using USB or Wi-Fi, and it also supports mobile printing. Setup is straightforward, with a simple one-step driver installation. The Pantum P2512W ships with a starter toner cartridge rated for around 1,600 pages at standard coverage. It comes with a one-year warranty and access to Pantum's online customer support.

PANTUM P2512W Laser Printer Price in India

The PANTUM P2512W Single-Function Laser Printer is currently priced in India at Rs. 10,500.

Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W Wi-Fi Mono Printer

The Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W is a Wi-Fi-enabled mono laser printer designed for basic printing needs. It uses Canon's On-Demand Fixing Technology, which allows the printer to warm up quickly and produce the first print faster while using less power than traditional fusing systems.

You can print wirelessly from your phone or computer using Canon's mobile printing app, making it easier to handle documents, photos, and emails. The printer uses an all-in-one toner cartridge that combines the drum, cleaning unit, and toner, which simplifies maintenance and cartridge replacement. It also supports low-power consumption with sleep mode and auto shutdown options. Wi-Fi setup is simple through the WPS button, and the printer relies on UFR II LT processing to reduce the need for additional onboard memory.

Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W Wi-Fi Mono Printer Price in India

Currently, the Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W Wi-Fi Mono Printer can be bought at Rs. 13,160 in India.

Canon imageCLASS LBP6030B Mono Printer

The Canon imageCLASS LBP6030B is a mono laser printer designed for everyday document printing. It uses an all-in-one toner cartridge that combines the drum, toner, and cleaning unit, which keeps maintenance simple and reduces the effort needed for replacements.

Printing tasks are handled using Canon's UFR II LT print language, which makes use of your computer's processing power instead of relying on extra memory in the printer. The printer also features On-Demand Fixing Technology, allowing it to warm up quickly and deliver the first page faster while consuming less power. To further manage energy use, it supports sleep mode and automatic shutdown when left idle.

Canon imageCLASS LBP6030B Mono Printer Price in India

The Canon imageCLASS LBP6030B Mono Printer is listed at an effective price of Rs. 11,999 via the company's website and Amazon.

