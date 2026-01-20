Technology News
Wireless And Wi-Fi Laser Printers 2026: Benefits and Top Picks

Here are the best wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled laser printers in India for personal home use and printing in office.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 January 2026 21:11 IST
Photo Credit: HP

Highlights
  • WiFi laser printers allow cable-free printing from phones and laptops
  • HP Color Laser 178nw suits offices needing colour and duplex printing
  • Canon LBP6030W and Brother HL-L2321D suit budget users
Laser printers are a good option to consider if you need a fast, dependable, and cost-effective means of printing in the office or for personal use at home. Unlike inkjet printers, a laser printer employs a system with toner-based heat transfer technology, resulting in better performance, especially for large-scale outputs. Manufacturers like HP, Brother, and Canon offer a wide range of multi-functional wireless and Wi-Fi Laser printers, known as all-in-one printers, designed for printing, scanning, photocopying, and sometimes faxing purposes, too.

Simplifies Your Workflow With a Laser Printer with WiFi

A WiFi-enabled laser printer greatly improves the printing of documents by eliminating the complexity associated with cables and connectivity. Wi-Fi support means greater convenience, as documents can be printed from anywhere using computers, phones, or tablets that are on the network. Another improved aspect of laser printers is AirPrint, supported by Wi-Fi laser printers and available on both iOS and Android devices.

In addition to the convenience factor, wireless laser printer models also offer a scanning and copying feature that allows scanning documents directly to a device. Select models also provide cloud printing and Wi-Fi direct capabilities.

Compared to traditional printers, laser jet printers have an eco-friendly nature regarding the prints produced, since their cartridges last longer, thereby having a reduced cost per page print compared to other printers available on the market.

Top-Performing Laser WiFi Printers for Home and Office

HP Color Laser 178nw

The HP Color Laser 178nw is a business-focused all-in-one colour laser printer with print, scan, and copy capabilities. It supports duplex printing, wireless connectivity, and fast print speeds, making it suitable for teams that regularly handle office documents.

HP Color Laser 178nw Price in India

The HP Color Laser 178nw is listed at approximately Rs. 41,000 in India. It can be purchased via Amazon and the HP online store.

HP 303dw

If simply and affordable monochrome printing is what you're looking for, then the HP 303dw Auto Duplex WiFi Laser Printer is a great option to consider. It is a monochrome all-in-one laser printer that comes with printing, scanning, and copying functions. The laser printer supports automatic duplex printing, wireless and Ethernet connectivity. Apart from this, it has decent paper handling capacity, which makes it suitable for small offices and work-from-home setups.

HP 303dw Price in India

The HP Laser MFP 303dnw is priced at around Rs. 15,999 in India and is available for purchase via the HP website and Amazon.

Brother HL-L3280CDW

The Brother HL-L3280CDW is a compact colour laser printer that combines printing, scanning and copying in one unit. Like other printers on our list, it comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, supporting wireless printing from multiple devices. The Brother HL-L3280CDW also supports automatic duplex printing and has a 250-sheet input tray for moderate workloads.

Brother HL-L3280CDW Price in India

The Brother HL-L3280CDW is priced at around Rs. 37,399. It can be purchased via Amazon.

Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W

The Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W is yet another compact and affordable monochrome laser printer, meant for users who require reliable wireless printing without the bulk of a full-sized office unit. It supports Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to print directly from a smartphone or laptop. With its small footprint, it can easily fit on a desk or in a corner. However, it is a single-function laser printer, which means it lacks copying and scanning capabilities.

Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W Price in India

The Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W price in India is set around Rs. 12,499 and can be purchased via the Canon online store and Amazon.

Brother HL-L2321D

Like the Canon printer, the Brother HL-L2321D is also a single-function monochrome laser printer designed for fast and reliable document printing. It supports automatic duplex printing, delivers consistent text quality, and is well-suited for users who need high-volume printing at low operating costs.

Brother HL-L2321D Price in India

The Brother HL-L2321D is available in India for approximately Rs. 11,299 via Amazon.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: HP, Canon, Brother, Laser Printers
