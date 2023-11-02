Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days will end on November 10.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 November 2023 15:32 IST
Top Deals on Monitors During Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale

Photo Credit: Amazon

Monitors from big brands including Acer, Benq, Lenovo and Zebronics are currently up for sale

  • Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 started on October 8
  • The sale will end next week
  • Amazon's Great Indian Festival is entering its final days in India
Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 started on October 8 ahead of Dussehra and brought discounts on various product categories alongside new product launches. For prime members, the sale started a day early. In case you weren't able to grab any deals last month, you can still get some great deals and get an extra discount with select bank cards in the final phase of the Great Indian Festival Sale. The online marketplace will conclude the sale on November 10.

It has now listed a wide range of electronic products including laptops, mobile phones, smart TVs, monitors and more in the Great Indian Festival Finale Days with jaw-dropping discounts. Additionally, there are no-cost EMI options and coupon discounts. Amazon has teamed up with different banks to provide a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using their cards.

Besides the normal discounts, Amazon is providing an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 6,500 on purchases made using ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions. Bank of Baroda card holders can get up to a Rs. 5,000 discount on purchases made via their credit cards and EMI transactions. Amazon has also partnered with IDFC Bank to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent discount on purchases made using their credit cards and EMI transactions. Further, OneCard customers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 8,250 on credit card and credit EMI transactions.

Monitors from big brands including Acer, BenQ, Lenovo, and Zebronics are currently up for sale in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days. LG's 24-inch full-HD monitor with IPS panel is now available for Rs. 8,299, down from the original price tag of Rs. 17,000. Acer's 21.5-inch full-HD LCD monitor can be grabbed for just Rs. 5,699, instead of Rs. 7,699. 

We've handpicked the best deals available on monitors on Amazon's Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale. All these offers below are for a limited period only, and the prices are likely to keep changing throughout the day.

Product MRP Deal Price
LG 24-inch full-HD Monitor Rs. 17,000 Rs. 8,299
Acer 21.5-inch full-HD LCD Monitor Rs. 7,699 Rs. 5,699
BenQ GW2480 24-inch full-HD Monitor Rs. 24,499 Rs. 10,990
Lenovo Q-Series 24-inch full-HD Monitor Rs. 11,999 Rs. 20,890
Zebronics AC32 full-HD LED Monitor  Rs. 29,999 Rs. 10,999
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
