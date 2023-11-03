Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale: Top Deals on Wi-Fi Routers and Hotspots

Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days will end on November 10.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 November 2023 15:01 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale: Top Deals on Wi-Fi Routers and Hotspots

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Basics 4G LTE Wireless Dongle is listed for Rs. 2,649

Highlights
  • Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 started in October
  • The sale will end next week
  • Amazon is offering discounts on purchases using ICICI bank cards
Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale is live for a few more days with up to 40 percent savings on Wi-Fi routers and hotspots. The month-long sale started on October 8 with hundreds of deals and bundled offers on thousands of products and will end on November 10. Besides the regular discounts, the online marketplace is offering bundled offers in the form of exchange and bank card payment discounts, as well as no-cost EMI payment options on cards from major banks. Wi-Fi routers and hotspots from manufacturers like Netgear, Amazon Basics, and Mercusys are listed at discounted rates during the sale. 

In the ongoing final phase of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon Basics 4G LTE Wireless Dongle is listed for Rs. 2,649, down from Rs. 4,999. Netgear's Wi-Fi range extender EX6110 dual-band wireless signal booster is available for Rs. 1,999, instead of Rs. 3,999.

Amazon is providing an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 6,500 on purchases made using ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions. There is up to 5 percent discount for Amazon Pay ICICI credit card purchases. Bank of Baroda card users can get up to a Rs. 5,000 discount on purchases made via their credit cards and EMI transactions. Amazon has also teamed up with IDFC Bank to offer a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 6,500 on purchases made using their credit cards and EMI transactions. Further, OneCard users can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 8,250 on credit card and credit EMI transactions.

Here's a roundup of the best deals on Wi-Fi routers and hotspots right now on Amazon before the sale ends next week. 

Product MRP Deal Price
TP-Link Archer AX23 AX1800 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router  Rs. 10,999 Rs. 4,399
TP-Link AC750  dual-band Wi-Fi range extender Rs. 5,499 Rs. 1,799
Mercusys Halo H30G AC1300 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi system Rs. 8,999 Rs. 5,499
TP-Link Deco M4 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi system Rs. 21,999 Rs. 8,999
Mercusys MR20 750Mbps Wireless dual-band Wi-Fi router  Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,399
Netgear Wi-Fi Range Extender EX6110 dual-band wireless signal booster Rs. 1,999 Rs. 3,999
Amazon Basics 4G LTE wireless dongle Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,649

Meanwhile, Flipkart is also running a Big Diwali Days discount sale, and users are advised to compare prices across both platforms to ensure the best deal.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, Amazon, Sale Offer 2023, Amazon Sale
Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Big Deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE 3, Samsung Galaxy M34, More

