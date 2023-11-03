Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale is live for a few more days with up to 40 percent savings on Wi-Fi routers and hotspots. The month-long sale started on October 8 with hundreds of deals and bundled offers on thousands of products and will end on November 10. Besides the regular discounts, the online marketplace is offering bundled offers in the form of exchange and bank card payment discounts, as well as no-cost EMI payment options on cards from major banks. Wi-Fi routers and hotspots from manufacturers like Netgear, Amazon Basics, and Mercusys are listed at discounted rates during the sale.

In the ongoing final phase of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon Basics 4G LTE Wireless Dongle is listed for Rs. 2,649, down from Rs. 4,999. Netgear's Wi-Fi range extender EX6110 dual-band wireless signal booster is available for Rs. 1,999, instead of Rs. 3,999.

Amazon is providing an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 6,500 on purchases made using ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions. There is up to 5 percent discount for Amazon Pay ICICI credit card purchases. Bank of Baroda card users can get up to a Rs. 5,000 discount on purchases made via their credit cards and EMI transactions. Amazon has also teamed up with IDFC Bank to offer a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 6,500 on purchases made using their credit cards and EMI transactions. Further, OneCard users can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 8,250 on credit card and credit EMI transactions.

Here's a roundup of the best deals on Wi-Fi routers and hotspots right now on Amazon before the sale ends next week.

Meanwhile, Flipkart is also running a Big Diwali Days discount sale, and users are advised to compare prices across both platforms to ensure the best deal.