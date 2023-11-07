Amazon Great Indian Festival, which started on October 7, has been offering a wide range of products at significantly discounted rates for the past few weeks. It is the e-commerce site's biggest sale of the year. The sale entered its last leg, called Finale Days, on November 1 and will last till November 10. Items like electronics, furniture, home appliances, etc., are being offered at lower prices than their usual ones. Customers can also avail of additional bank offers over the sale discounts.

These lucrative bank offers can be availed of on select payment modes and are a beneficial feature of the ongoing sale. This brings down the effective price of any product to that lower than the initial deal price. Users paying with ICICI Bank Debit and Credit cards or choosing the Credit Card EMI options while checking out items can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 6,500. However, if they choose to pay through an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, they can receive a 5 percent instant discount and 5 percent cashback offers. During the Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale, Bank of Baroda and IDFC First Bank credit card users can also get a discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 6,500, respectively. One Card users can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 8,250. It is worth noting that all these offers are conditional.

Users are also provided with the ability to exchange various items, especially electronic products. Add to that the bank discounts and the Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale price, and the exchange offer lowers the product's effective price even further. We have compiled lists of tablets, laptops, smart TVs, big-name appliances, and more that are on sale with fantastic deals throughout the sale. Following are some of the best deals you can avail of on home and kitchen appliances with lucrative additional bank offers in these last few days of the sale.

Top Deals on Home and Kitchen Appliances During Ongoing Amazon Sale

Product MRP Deal Price Samsung 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Rs. 21,000 Rs. 15,490 Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle Rs. 1,445 Rs. 649 Samsung 189L 5 Star Single Door Refrigerator Rs. 25,999 Rs. 16,890 Lifelong Power Pro 500-Watt Mixer Grinder Rs. 3,500 Rs. 1,099 LG 240L 3 Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator Rs. 37,099 Rs. 25,990 Prestige 800W Sandwich Maker Rs. 1,299 Rs. 1,199 Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer Rs. 7,995 Rs. 2,999 LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Turbodrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Rs. 24,990 Rs. 15,990 Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Rs. 26,990 Rs. 13,499

