Amazon introduced a new terminal under its satellite-Internet service offering, Amazon Leo, on Monday. The service, which is available as a preview programme, is designed primarily for enterprises, government clients, and organisations operating in regions without stable connectivity. The company says that the terminal, called Leo Ultra, will provide download speeds of up to 1Gbps and upload speeds up to 400Mbps. After the preview, the services will be rolled out widely. Notably, Amazon Leo was previously known as Project Kuiper.

Amazon Leo Unveils Gigabit Satellite Connectivity Services

In a newsroom post, the Seattle-based tech giant unveiled Amazon Leo services and the Leo Ultra satellite terminal. The Leo Ultra terminal is a full-duplex phased-array antenna (can simultaneously send and receive transmission without needing separate terminals) device measuring approximately 20 inches by 30 inches, engineered for demanding remote-connectivity scenarios.

Amazon states that the terminal can operate in extreme environmental conditions and is intended for critical operations such as energy-site monitoring, transportation networks and remote enterprise infrastructure. Amazon Leo is the re-branded version of the company's previously named Project Kuiper initiative, which was announced in 2019. The network has already launched more than 150 satellites into low Earth orbit and is developing a large constellation to provide global broadband coverage.

The service is being offered in multiple tiers based on terminal hardware. The highest performance is Leo Ultra, which is mentioned above. Other options include Leo Pro, which uses a smaller 11-inch antenna and supports download speeds up to around 400Mbps, and Leo Nano, which uses a compact 7-inch terminal and is aimed at smaller-scale use cases with speeds up to roughly 100 Mbps.

In addition to raw speed the service emphasises enterprise-grade features. Amazon says Leo Ultra includes direct integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure, the ability to create private-network links (bypassing the public Internet) and a hardened terminal design built for reliability in remote or challenging environments.

The company has already shipped Leo Ultra and Leo Pro terminals to select partners and clients to test the network under real-world conditions. Some of the announced early users include JetBlue (in-flight connectivity), Hunt Energy Network (energy-industry connectivity), Connected Farms (agricultural connectivity), and others across transportation, manufacturing and telecom sectors.