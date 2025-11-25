Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Leo Unveils Ultra Terminal for Enterprises, Offers Gigabit Satellite Connectivity

Amazon Leo’s new Ultra terminal delivers up to 1 Gbps download, 400 Mbps upload and enterprise-grade network features.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 November 2025 15:49 IST
Amazon Leo Unveils Ultra Terminal for Enterprises, Offers Gigabit Satellite Connectivity

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Leo Ultra is a full-duplex phased array antenna

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Leo features direct AWS integration and private network links
  • The company is launching a new preview program for select enterprises
  • Amazon Leo was previously known as Project Kuiper
Advertisement

Amazon introduced a new terminal under its satellite-Internet service offering, Amazon Leo, on Monday. The service, which is available as a preview programme, is designed primarily for enterprises, government clients, and organisations operating in regions without stable connectivity. The company says that the terminal, called Leo Ultra, will provide download speeds of up to 1Gbps and upload speeds up to 400Mbps. After the preview, the services will be rolled out widely. Notably, Amazon Leo was previously known as Project Kuiper.

Amazon Leo Unveils Gigabit Satellite Connectivity Services

In a newsroom post, the Seattle-based tech giant unveiled Amazon Leo services and the Leo Ultra satellite terminal. The Leo Ultra terminal is a full-duplex phased-array antenna (can simultaneously send and receive transmission without needing separate terminals) device measuring approximately 20 inches by 30 inches, engineered for demanding remote-connectivity scenarios.

Amazon states that the terminal can operate in extreme environmental conditions and is intended for critical operations such as energy-site monitoring, transportation networks and remote enterprise infrastructure. Amazon Leo is the re-branded version of the company's previously named Project Kuiper initiative, which was announced in 2019. The network has already launched more than 150 satellites into low Earth orbit and is developing a large constellation to provide global broadband coverage.

The service is being offered in multiple tiers based on terminal hardware. The highest performance is Leo Ultra, which is mentioned above. Other options include Leo Pro, which uses a smaller 11-inch antenna and supports download speeds up to around 400Mbps, and Leo Nano, which uses a compact 7-inch terminal and is aimed at smaller-scale use cases with speeds up to roughly 100 Mbps.

In addition to raw speed the service emphasises enterprise-grade features. Amazon says Leo Ultra includes direct integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure, the ability to create private-network links (bypassing the public Internet) and a hardened terminal design built for reliability in remote or challenging environments.

The company has already shipped Leo Ultra and Leo Pro terminals to select partners and clients to test the network under real-world conditions. Some of the announced early users include JetBlue (in-flight connectivity), Hunt Energy Network (energy-industry connectivity), Connected Farms (agricultural connectivity), and others across transportation, manufacturing and telecom sectors.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Leo, Amazon Leo Ultra, Amazon, Satellite Internet, Enterprises
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme GT 8 Pro, GT 8 Pro Dream Edition Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Features
Amazon Leo Unveils Ultra Terminal for Enterprises, Offers Gigabit Satellite Connectivity
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Huawei Mate 80 Series Goes Official With Four Models: See Price, Features
  3. Oppo A6x Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Claude Opus 4.5 Arrives With Upgraded Coding and Agentic Performance
  5. ChatGPT's Shopping Research Will Help You Find Products Easily
  6. OnePlus 15R Will Launch in India on This Date Alongside Pad Go 2
  7. Adobe Launches Photoshop Chrome Extension, Offers One Year of Free Access
  8. Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Key Specifications Surface via Geekbench Listing
  9. Huawei Launches Mate X7 Foldable in China With These Features
  10. Early Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs 50,000 in Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. Acting My Age Starring Kevin Hart Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About This Comedy Special
  2. The Golden Combi Season 2 Streaming Now on Amazon Prime Video: Know Everything About This Japanese Comedy Show
  3. Amazon Leo Unveils Ultra Terminal for Enterprises, Offers Gigabit Satellite Connectivity
  4. Realme GT 8 Pro, GT 8 Pro Dream Edition Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Features
  5. Industry Season 4 OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip To Remember Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About Cast, Plot, and More
  7. Huawei MatePad Edge Launched With 12,900mAh Battery, 14.2-Inch OLED Display Alongside Huawei Watch Ultimate 2
  8. Crypto Market Eyes Break Above Key Resistance Level as Bitcoin Price Rises to $87,900
  9. Google’s Job Listing Confirms AI-Powered Aluminium OS Project For PCs, Tablets
  10. Oakley Meta Glasses to Go on Sale in India in December: Check Price, Pre-Order Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »