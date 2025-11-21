Amazon Video Recaps has been launched as a new AI-powered feature for the video streaming platform. It aims to offer viewers an AI-generated video summary, including key plot points, characters, pivotal moments, and dialogues, with voiceover narration, of previous seasons of a show. Amazon claims that Video Recaps will act as a refresher for viewers when a new season of the show is released. The streaming service already offers text-based summaries, called X-Ray Recaps. The new video recaps feature is currently available in the US in beta.

Amazon Video Recaps Lets Viewers Catch Up With Previous Seasons

The US-based tech giant, on Wednesday, launched a new feature for its video streaming platform, dubbed Amazon Video Recaps. It provides AI-generated video recaps for seasons of shows a viewer has already watched. As a new season of a particular show is released, users will get the ability to get a refresher on the storyline, plot points, and characters on Prime Video. Currently rolling out in beta, Amazon Video Recaps is initially available for select English-language Amazon Original shows in the US.

For now, users can watch video recaps for shows like Fallout, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Upload, Bosch, and The Rig. Moreover, it is only available for customers' “living room device”. However, the company plans to release the same for other devices in the coming months. Amazon Video Recaps will bring “synchronised voice narration, dialogue snippets, and music” to offer a visual summary to viewers, before they begin watching a new season of a show.

It builds upon Amazon's X-Ray Recaps, which also offer AI-generated summaries of shows one has previously streamed, without spoilers. The text-based summaries include key plot points and cliffhangers that a viewer should know before starting. The Video Recap and X-Ray Recaps buttons will appear in the detail page for supported Amazon Original shows.

Explaining how Amazon Video Recaps work, the company said that the feature will analyse previous seasons' key plot points, most pivotal moments, and characters, proceeding to create videos with generative AI models. After which, the AI model will find the “most compelling” video clips, while pairing them with audio effects, dialogues, and music, and then stitching them together, with an AI-generated voiceover narration, to create one video recap.