Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Announced for July with Discounts on Electronics and More

The sale will bring exclusive deals from sellers with fast, free delivery on purchases.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 May 2025 12:09 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Announced for July with Discounts on Electronics and More

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 will bring price drops and other offers on various products

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 will be exclusive to Prime members
  • The sale will begin in India and other markets in July
  • Amazon Prime's yearly subscription is priced at Rs. 1,499 in India
Advertisement

Amazon has announced the ninth edition of its biggest sale event of the year, dubbed the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, for India and other markets. In line with previous editions, it is expected to be a two-day affair exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Customers can take advantage of price drops on products across a wide range of categories, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, home appliances, fashion, apparel, and more. Amazon-branded products like Echo and Fire TV devices are also slated to receive price cuts during the sale.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Details

Amazon says its Prime Day Sale 2025 will take place in July this year. Besides India, the ninth edition of the e-commerce platform's annual shopping festival will also go live for customers in several other countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the UAE, the US, and the UK.

Only Prime members will be eligible for the benefits during the sale, as per Amazon. It will bring exclusive deals from existing as well as new sellers with fast, free delivery on purchases. Additionally, the sale is expected to bring new launches from small and medium businesses across electronics, home and kitchen, fashion and grooming, jewellery, and other product categories.

The company notes that last year's shopping festival was “Amazon India's biggest Prime Day ever”, with more products sold than any previous edition. Independent Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) reported a 30 percent increase in sales compared to Prime Day 2023.

Additionally, more than 41 crore items were delivered the same or the next day. Amazon Prime subscribers saved Rs. 3,300 on delivery fees on average.

Amazon Prime Subscription Benefits, Price

Amazon Prime subscription in India is priced at Rs. 1,499 for the yearly plan. Customers can also opt for one-month and three-month Prime plans which are priced at Rs. 299 and Rs. 599, respectively. It offers benefits such as same-day and one-day delivery options, free shipping with no minimum order requirement, cashbacks on purchases made with select cards, and early access to lightning deals.

Further, it also grants access to other Amazon-owned platforms such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming, and Prime Reading. Alternatively, customers can opt for Prime Lite or Prime Shopping plans which are priced more affordably.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, Prime Day, Amazon Prime Day, prime day sale, Amazon
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Expands NotebookLM’s Audio Overviews Feature in More Than 50 Languages
Bitcoin Trades Close to $95,000, Majority Altcoins See Price Reduction as Market Consolidates
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Announced for July with Discounts on Electronics and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Starts Tonight: All You Need to Know
  2. iPhone Users Could Soon Get Gemini as an AI Model to Enhance Siri Responses
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Could Be Launched as Soon as This Month
  4. Google Teases New Gemini Features Ahead of Google I/O Event
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y19 5G with Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Duolingo Launches 148 AI-Powered Courses Following AI-First Strategy Shift
  3. Malayalam Thriller Kooman Now Streaming in Hindi on UltraPlay
  4. Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Brown Heart OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Documentary on India's Heart Disease Crisis Online?
  6. Bitcoin Trades Close to $95,000, Majority Altcoins See Price Reduction as Market Consolidates
  7. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Announced for July with Discounts on Electronics and More
  8. Google Expands NotebookLM’s Audio Overviews Feature in More Than 50 Languages
  9. Google Reportedly in Talks to Bring Gemini Integration to iPhone by the End of This Year
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date Teased; May Debut With Same Main Camera as Galaxy S25 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »