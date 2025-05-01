Amazon has announced the ninth edition of its biggest sale event of the year, dubbed the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, for India and other markets. In line with previous editions, it is expected to be a two-day affair exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Customers can take advantage of price drops on products across a wide range of categories, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, home appliances, fashion, apparel, and more. Amazon-branded products like Echo and Fire TV devices are also slated to receive price cuts during the sale.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Details

Amazon says its Prime Day Sale 2025 will take place in July this year. Besides India, the ninth edition of the e-commerce platform's annual shopping festival will also go live for customers in several other countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the UAE, the US, and the UK.

Only Prime members will be eligible for the benefits during the sale, as per Amazon. It will bring exclusive deals from existing as well as new sellers with fast, free delivery on purchases. Additionally, the sale is expected to bring new launches from small and medium businesses across electronics, home and kitchen, fashion and grooming, jewellery, and other product categories.

The company notes that last year's shopping festival was “Amazon India's biggest Prime Day ever”, with more products sold than any previous edition. Independent Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) reported a 30 percent increase in sales compared to Prime Day 2023.

Additionally, more than 41 crore items were delivered the same or the next day. Amazon Prime subscribers saved Rs. 3,300 on delivery fees on average.

Amazon Prime Subscription Benefits, Price

Amazon Prime subscription in India is priced at Rs. 1,499 for the yearly plan. Customers can also opt for one-month and three-month Prime plans which are priced at Rs. 299 and Rs. 599, respectively. It offers benefits such as same-day and one-day delivery options, free shipping with no minimum order requirement, cashbacks on purchases made with select cards, and early access to lightning deals.

Further, it also grants access to other Amazon-owned platforms such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming, and Prime Reading. Alternatively, customers can opt for Prime Lite or Prime Shopping plans which are priced more affordably.